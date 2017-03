All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

2nd Round

Pool F, Petco Park, San Diego, CA

United States vs. Puerto Rico — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Santander Arena, Reading, PA

Vacant USBA Heavyweight Title

Travis Kauffman vs. Amir Mansour — Bounce TV, 9 p.m.

Solo Boxeo,Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Super Lightweights

Michael Conan vs. Tim Ibarra — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Boxeo Telemundo, À La Carte Event Pavilion, Tampa, FL

Welterweights

Sammy Valentin vs. Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Ingolstadt 04 — FS2, 3:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Report: Roots IV — FS2, 3 p.m.

College Baseball

Oregon State at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor — FS1, 9 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Anglees, 10 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

Washington State at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

SEC Bases Loaded — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

East Region, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

New Mexico State vs. Baylor — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

USC vs. SMU — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

East Region, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Troy vs. Duke — TBS, 7:20 p.m.

Marquette vs. South Carolina — TBS, 9:50 p.m.

Midwest Region, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Oklahoma State vs. Michigan — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisville — CBS, 2:45 p.m.

Midwest Region, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Iona vs. Oregon — TBS, 2 p.m.

URI vs. Creighton — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

Midwest Region, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Cal-Davis vs. Kansas — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Miami (FL) — TNT, 9:20 p.m.

South Region, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Seton Hall vs. Arkansas — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. North Carolina — TNT, 4 p.m.

South Region, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Wichita State vs. Dayton — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

Northern Kentucky vs. Kentucky — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

South Region, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Kansas State vs. Cincinnati — truTV, 7:27 p.m.

Kent State vs. UCLA — truTV, 9:57 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

Road to the Final Four — TBS, 1 p.m.

NCAA Press Conferences — truTV, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

Bridgeport Region, Xfinity Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD

Bucknell vs. Maryland — ESPN2, noon

Elon vs. West Virginia — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Lexington Region, Frank Erwin Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Auburn vs. North Carolina State — ESPN2, noon

Central Arkansas vs. Texas — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Lexington Region, Memorial Coliseum, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Belmont vs. Kentucky — ESPN2, noon

Western Kentucky vs. Ohio State — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Lexington Region, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

Purdue vs. Green Bay — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Robert Morris vs. Notre Dame — ESPN2, 7y:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Region, Humphrey Coliseum, University of Mississippi, Starkville, MS

Northern Iowa vs. DePaul — ESPN2, noon

Troy vs. Mississippi State — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Stockton Region, Watsco Center, University of Miami, Miami, FL

Quinnipiac vs. Marquette — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Miami (FL) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Stockton Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

North Carolina-Asheville vs. South Carolina — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Arizona State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton Region, Donald L. Tucker Center, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

South Florida vs. Missouri — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Western Illinois vs. Florida State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton Region, Gill Coliseum, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Long Beach State vs. Oregon State — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Toledo vs. Creighton — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Big Ten Conference Tournament, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

Semifinals

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Penn State vs Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

ECAC Tournament, Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, NY

Semifinals

Harvard vs. Quinnipiac — American Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Cornell vs. Union — American Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Semifinals

Notre Dame vs. UMass-Lowell — NESN, 5 p.m.

Boston College vs. Boston University — NESN, 8 p.m.

Hockey East Face-Off Live — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament, Target Center, MN

Semifinals

Western Michigan vs. Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

North Dakota vs. Denver — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Fairfield at Penn State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Southern Mississippi at Mississippi Valley State — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Tennis

Women’s

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Hawaii at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Quarterfinals — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Semifinals — ESPN, 8 p.m.

English Football Championship

Bristol City vs. Huddlersfield Town — beIN Sports, 3:40 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Founders Cup, Wildfire Golf Club, Phoenix, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Tucson Conquistadores Classic, Omni Tucson National Resort (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

CHL

Vancouver Giants at Kelowna Rockets — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Hard Knocks Fighting 54, WinSport, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Hard Knocks Featherweight Title

Jesse Arnett vs. Alexandre Cirne — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

AXS TV Fights: Best of Legacy Fighting Alliance — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Houston — Root Sports Southwest, 1 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh — Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

St. Louis vs. New York Mets — SNY, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — The Comcast Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox — Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 3 p.m.

Anaheim Angels vs. Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Cleveland (SS) vs. Texas — STO/KTXA, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland (SS) — Fox Sports Ohio, 9 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Francisco — KNTV, 9 p.m.

Seattle vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (SS) — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

DC Solar 200, Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 6 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Camping World 500, Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Raee Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota at Miami — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Florida at New York Rangers — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Florida/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet 360/MSG Plus/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary — Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/SportsNet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Skeleton

IBSF World Cup, Pyeongchang, Republic of Korea

Women’s Skeleton — Universal HD, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Finals, Aspen, CO

Team Event — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, noon

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

This is Paris — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s Quarterfinal– ESPN, 3 p.m.

Men’s Quarterfinal — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Doubles Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.