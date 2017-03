All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 2

Western Bulldogs vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m.

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Adelaide Crows — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Hertha BSC Berlin vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Best of March — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Nebraska at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Utah — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2017: All-Star Game, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

East vs. West — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Basketball Invitational

Championship Series

Game 3: Coastal Carolina at Wyoming — ESPNU, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

CollegeInsiders.com Tournament

Championship Game

St. Peter’s at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College GameDay live from Glendale, AZ — ESPN 1:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 live from Glendale, AZ — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Battle in Brooklyn: The 2017 ACC Tournament — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Road to the Championship: Gonzaga — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Road to the Championship: South Carolina — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Road to the Championship: North Carolina — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Road to the Championship: Oregon — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Tournament

National Semifinals, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

South Carolina vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

UConn vs. Mississippi State — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Final Four Special — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Rutgers at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Baylor — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Utah at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

Oregon at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 4:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal-Irvine at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Drag Racing

Las Vegas NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

English Football Championship

Derby County vs. Queens Park Rangers — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

eSports

ELeague

Preview Show — TBS, 10 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Figure Skating Championships, Hartwell Arena, Helsinki, Finland

Ladies’ Free Skate — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Short Dance — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

LPGA Tour

ANA Inspiration, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course), Rancho Mirage, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, noon

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

Houston Open, Golf Club of Houston, Humble, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, Fallen Oak Golf Club, Biloxi, MS

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

2017 IIHF Women’s World Hockey Championships, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI

Preliminary Round

USA vs. Canada — NHL Network/NHL.com, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 175: Rampage vs. King Mo 2, Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

Heavyweights

King Mo Lawal vs. Rampage Jackson — Spike, 9 p.m.

CES MMA 42, Twin River Casino, Lincoln, RI

Lightweights

Luis Felix vs. Dawond Pickney — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Melissa Croden and Mike Parsons — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia — MLB Network/The Comcast Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston — Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Boston at Washington — NESN/MASN, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Toronto at Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Atlanta — MLB Network/YES/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — KTXA, 8 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona — Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Seattle — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Root Sports Northwest, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Anaheim — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

Oakland at San Francisco — KNTV, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

MLS

Toronto vs. Sporting KC — FS1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle vs. Atlanta — FS1/TSN2, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

STP 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, VA

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Oklahoma City — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Houston at Golden State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers — Sporstnet 360/Root Sports Pittsburgh/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at New York Islanders — MSG Plus 2/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago — Fox Sports Ohio/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary — Comcast SportsNet California/Sportsnet West, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado — Fox Sports Midwest/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic Plus/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Scottish Premier League

Dundee vs. Aberdeen — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, noon

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael and Jemele — ESPN, 6 p.m.

TOMBOY — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Tennis Center at Crandon Park, Miami, FL

Men’s 1st Semifinal — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Men’s 2nd Semifinal — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.