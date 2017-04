All Times Eastern

Arena Football

Baltimore Brigade at Washington Valor — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL: Round 3

Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Werder Bremen — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Missouri at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at South Carolina — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — FS1, 8 p.m.

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

2017 College Basketball Awards — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Football

Florida Spring Game — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Big Ten Championships — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Penn State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

UCLA at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Hawaii at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Page Playoff: 1 vs. 2

Canada vs. Sweden — NBCSN, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

English Football League Championship

Queens Park Rangers vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

eSports

ELeague

Street Fighter V: Group A — TBS, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Communist China

Qualifying — NBCSN, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

2nd Round

Featured Groups — Masters.com/The Masters app, 9:15 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters.com/The Masters app, 10:45 a.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — Masters.com/The Masters app, 11:45 a.m.

2nd Round — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Masters Experience — DirecTV, 3 p.m.

2nd Round Replay — ESPN, 8 p.m.

2017 Masters Tournament Highlights: 2nd Round — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI

Gold Medal Game

United States vs. Canada — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

Practice 2 — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Weigh-In — FS1, 4 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 8: Hamilton vs. Bazzi, TD Convention Center, Greenville, SC

Flyweights

Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Jesse Bazzi — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — MLB Network/YES/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Fox Sports Kansas City/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/WGN, 8 p.m

Seattle at Anaheim — MLB Network/Root Sports Northwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN/WCAU, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 6:30 p.m./MLB Network, 7 p.m. (joined in progress)

Miami at New York Mets — Fox Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Arizona — STO/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLS

LA Galaxy vs. Montreal — Spectrum SportsNet/TSN4/TSN5/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Practice — FS1, noon

Qualifyng — FS1, 6 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Some Race That Goes 300 Miles, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Cleveland — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Montreal — NBCSN/Sportsnet East/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Network: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga World — beIN Sports, noon

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show (The Final Days) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Untucked and Wilt Chamberlain: Borscht Belt Bellhop — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m..

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

The B1G Show: Spring Edition — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Hit It Hard — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

WTA Tour

Abierto Monterrey Afirme, Sierra Madre Tennis Club. Monterrey, Mexico

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Davis Cup

World Group Quarterfinals

Australia vs. United States, Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Doubles Rubber 3: Sam Groth/John Peers vs. Steve Johnston/Sam Querrey — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Entertainment

The Toy Box (series premiere) — ABC, 8 p.m..

MacGuyver — CBS, 8 p.m.

Rosewood — Fox, 8 p.m.

First Dates (series premiere) — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Originals — The CW, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 5 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Tanked: Unfiltered: Wilmer’s Tank-errama — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Footsteps of Legends — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Ancient Top 10: Most Lethal Weaspons (series premiere) — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Pet Talk: Worst Pet Peeves — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

The Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds — Showtime, 8 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Draggily Ever After — VH1, 8 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates — HBO, 8:15 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8;30 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS, 9 p.m.

You the Jury (series premiere) — Fox, 9 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Down the Back Staircase — NBC, 9 p.m.

Great Performances: Young Men — PBS, 9 p.m.

Reign — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 04.17.2017 — AE&, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: Baseball Legends — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail: Racing the Freez — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: The Snow Sisters’ Bare Bones Home vs. Randy’s Moldy Mansion — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Ancient Top 10: Total Dictators — History Channel, 9 p.m.

How It Really Happened: Capturing the Unabomber — HLN, 9 p.m

48 Hours on ID: Blood in the Sand — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Steve Byrne: Tell the Damn Joke — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Emergency 24/7: Mystery Pill Mayhem — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Outlaw: Celebrating the Music of Waylon Jennings — CMT, 10 p.m.

Unseen Enemy — CNN, 10 p.m.

Gold Rush: Parker Schnabel’s Journey — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Detective: Till Doom Do Us Part — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

20/20 — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Ancient Top 10: Ancient Greek Tech — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Emergency 24/7: Out of Breath — Discovery Life Channel, 10:30 p.m.

VICE: Live Under Sharia & Plastic Oceans — HBO, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Greatest Ever: Greatest Conspiracy Theories Ever — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Animals: Squirrels — HBO, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:50 p.m.