All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 5

Port Adelaide Power vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Western Bulldogs vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Sydney Swans vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Solo Boxeo, Osceola Heritage Center, Kissimmee,FL

Featherweights

Christoper Diaz vs. Sergio Lopez — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

FC Köln vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

College Baseball

Milwaukee at Oakland — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Tennesssee at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Duke at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.5

Jacksonville at Kennesaw State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Stetson at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Bradley — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Gardner-Webb — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Texas State at Troy — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Wichita State at Missouri State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU — Fox College Sports Central, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

College Football

Wisconsin Spring Game — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Loyola (MD) at Army — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

USC at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

College Softball

Ohio State at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas State — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of the Alps, Italy

Stage 5: Smarano to Trento — Eleven Sports, 8:30 a.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Springnationsls, Royal Purple Raceway, Baytown, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Norwich City v. Brighton & Hove Albion — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

eSports

ELeague

Street Fighter V: Group B — TBS, 10 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU World Team Trophy, Yoyogi National Stadium First Gymnasium, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Pairs Short Program, Free Dance, Men’s Free Skate — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Shenzhen International, Genzon Golf Club (A Course), Shenzhen, Communist China

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday, same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, Buffalo Ridge (Springs Course) & Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, MO

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Web.com Tour

United Leasing & Finance Championship, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, IN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Weigh-In — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 7 p.m.

Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, CT

Featherweight World Title

Patricio Pitbull vs. Daniel Straus — Spike, 9 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 10: Heinisch vs. Rota, CSU-P Massari Arena, Colorado State University-Pueblo, Pueblo, CO

Middleweights

Ian Heinisch vs. Lucas Rita — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — NESNplus/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay — Root Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports Northwest/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — MLB Network/WGN/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MLB Network/MASN/WPIX, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado — NBC Sports Bay Area/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at San Diego — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Pittsburgh — YES/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Toronto FC vs. Chicago — TSN4/TSN5/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 3: Boston at Chicago — ESPN, 7 p.m. (Chicago leads series 2-0)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 3: Houston at Oklahoma City — ESPN, 9:30 p.m. (Houston leads series 2-0)

Game 3: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah — ESPN2, 10 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Celtics/Bulls, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Rockets/Thunder, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime: Clippers/Jazz, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: Toronto at Washington — CBC/TVA Sports/NBCSN/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Game 5: Boston at Ottawa — USA Network/Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/NESN, 7:30 p.m. (Ottawa leads series 3-1)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Live — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Southwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

Entertainment

The Toy Box — ABC, 8 p.m.

Rosewood — Fox, 8 p.m.

First Dates — NBC, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 9 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Mamma Mia! — HBO, 8 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: Declassified: Aliens & Geniuses (series premiere) — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Pet Talk: Is My Pet Normal? (season finale) — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

Jaws — Starz Encore, 8 p.m.

An Affair to Remember — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Reality Stars: The Musical — VH1, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Prince: One Year Later — HLN, 8:30 p.m.

Tattoo Age: New York’s Tattoo Viking; Troy Denning — Viceland, 9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC, 9 p.m.

Dateline NBC: The Laci Peterson Story; A Dateline Investigation — NBC, 9 p.m.

Craft in America: Nature — PBS, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 04.21.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: The Road (season premiere) — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: The Snow’s Custom Cottage vs. Gary’s Girls’ Tiled Townhouse — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

48 Hours on ID: Death and the Dentist — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Burn Motherf….., Burn! — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Unfiltered: 100 Episodes STRONG! — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

Emergency 24/7: Heart Shock — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

War Dogs — HBO2, 10 p.m.

Detective: Warm Revolver — Investigation Discovery 10 p.m.

Last Girl Standing — TMC Extra, 10 p.m.

20/20 — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Tanked: Tank of Jericho (season premiere) — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier Homestead Secrets: Otto’s Tour — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

Vice: Fast Food of Arabia & Nollywood — HBO, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Animals: Rats– HBO, 11:30 p.m.

Greatest Ever: Greatest Fans Ever — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Total Recall — Starz Encore, 11:38 p.m.

American Psycho — HBO2, midnight