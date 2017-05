All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 8

West Coast Eagles vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 6 a.m.

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

College Baseball

Oakland at Northern Kentucky — ESPN3, noon

Central Michigan at Toledo — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Northern Kentucky — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Wichita State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Kansas — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

South Carolina-Upstate at Jacksonville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Vandervilt at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana State at Missouri State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at BYU — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Auburn at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPNU, 9 p.m..

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Softball

ACC Tournament, Anderson Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Semifinals

Notre Dame vs. Florida State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. North Carolina — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 3:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament, The Ballpark at Rosemont, Rosemont, IL

Semifinals

Butler vs. St. John’s — FS2, 1 p.m.

Villanova vs. DePaul — FS2, 4 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament, Alumni Field, Wilpon Complex, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI

Quarterfinals

Minnesota vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

Illinois vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament, ASA Hall of Fame Stadium Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

Pool Play

Baylor vs. Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 3 p.m.

Baylor vs. Iowa State — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest’s Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association Championship, Veterans Memorial Park, James Madison University, Harrisonburg, VA

Hofstra vs. James Madison — Comcast SportsNet (Chicago/Mid-Atlantic Plus/SNY), noon

Hofstra vs. James Madison — Comcast SportsNet (Chicago/Mid-Atlantic Plus/SNY), 2:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Conference USA Tournament, Southern Mississippi Softball Complex, Southern Mississippi University, Hattiesburg, MS

Elimination Game

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

SEC Tournament, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Semifinals

Alabama vs. Mississippi — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Auburn vs. LSU — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 37

Everton vs. Watford — Premier League Extra Time, 2:45 p.m.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Chelsea — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

eSports

ELeague

Street FighterV: Group D — TBS, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Gran Premio de España, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Catalunya, Spain

Practice 1 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Sweden vs. Italy — TSN/TSN4, 10 a.m.

Denmark vs. Germany — TSN/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group B, AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Czech Republic vs. Slovenia — TSN3/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

France vs. Belarus — TSN3, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos 2, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Weigh-In — FS2, 7 p.m.

CES MMA 44, Twin River Casino, Lincoln, RI

Featherweights

Matt Bassette vs. Jeremy Spoon — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Sean Michaels & Jesse Arnett — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at New York Yankees — Root Sports Southwest/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Fox Sports North/STO, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto — Root Sports Northwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City — MASN2/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — Comcast SporttsNet Philadelphia/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Milwaukee — SNY/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — MLB Network/WGN/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports San Diego/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Houston vs. Vancouver — KUBE/TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Go Bowling 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Practice — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

Toyota Tundra 250, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 6 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NCWTS Post-Race Show — FS1, 11 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards — ESPN, 8 p.m. (Boston leads series 3-2)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2017 NBA Combine — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV< 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Celtics/Wizards, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders (The Final Days) — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Game 1: Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, midnight

Scottish Premier League

Aberdeen vs. Celtic — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 11:30 a.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, noon

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m. (joined in progress)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network. 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt– ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid. Spain

1st Semifinal: Simons Halep vs. Anatasija Sevastova — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.

2nd Semifinal: Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. Kristina Mladenovic — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Entertainment

Ginormous Food: Crunchy Cheesy Charleston — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Tox Box — ABC, 8 p.m.

Undercover Boss — CBS, 8 p.m.

First Dates — NBC, 8 p.m.

The Originals — The CW, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 16 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: Reality Star-fish — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

The Revenant — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Deadliest Catch: On Deck: Bad Moon — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Victor Frankenstein — HBO, 8 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: RuPaul Roast — VH1, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Brilliant Ideas: Yahoo Kusama — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

Motherboard: Who Killed The Smart Gun? (series premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Shark Tank (season finale) — ABC, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-0 (season finale) — CBS, 9 p.m.

Dateline NBC: A Shot in the Dark — NBC, 9 p.m.

Reign — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 05.12.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Unfiltered: Nick Carter Wants His Tank That Way — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: Less Than Zero — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Paige and Raf’s Modern Style vs. Casey and Catrina’s Family Tree House — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates — HBO2, 9 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: The Mystery of Rudloe Manor — History Channel, 9 p.m.

48 Hours on ID: Hunted — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

American Race: Entertainment Still So White — TNT, 9 p.m.

Emergency 24/7: Injured on the Job: Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Settling in St. Petersburg, Florida — HGTV, 10 p.m.

48 Hours: NCIS: To Catch a Killer — CBS, 10 p.m.

Tanked: Alyssa’s Charmed Tank — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Detective: Shot in the Dark — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Australia’s Deadly Monsters: Nightmares of the North — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

American Race: The Divided States of America (season finale) — TNT, 10 p.m.

Blow — Starz Encore, 10:27 p.m.

House Hunters International: Dear Mom, Love Guam — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.

Legend Hunter: Lost Desert Ship (series premiere) — Travel Channel, 11 p.m.

Animals: Worms Birds Possums — HBO, 11:30 p.m.

Greatest Ever: Greatest Night Ever — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Amy Schumer Presents Mark Normand: Don’t Be Yourself — Comedy Central, midnight