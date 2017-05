All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 9

Geelong Cats vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 5:30 a.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

Villanova at St. John’s — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Dallas Baptist at Evansville — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Illlinois State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Florida State at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Virginia at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at South Carolina Upstate– ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Western Carolina at Mercer — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Clemson at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 6:30 p.m.

Wichita State at Indiana State — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Lipscomb — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Washington State at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas State at Baylor — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central, 8 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Riverside — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Oregon at USC — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Softball

NCAA Division I Softball Tournament

Regionals

Auburn Regional, Jane B. Moore Field, Auburn University, Auburn, AL

Notre Dame vs. Cal — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State vs. Auburn — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Baton Rouge Regional, Tiger Park, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA

McNeese State vs. Louisiana — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Fairfield vs. LSU — ESPN3, 6:30 p.m.

College Station Regional, Aggie Softball Complex, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Texas vs. Texas State — Longhorn Network, 5 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Eugene Regional, Jane Sanders Stadium, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Wisconsin vs. Missouri — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago vs. Oregon — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

Gainesville Regional, Pressly Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Florida International vs. Oklahoma State — ESPNU, noon

Florida vs. Florida State — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Knoxville Regional, Sherri Parker Lee Stadium, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN

Ohio State vs. South Carolina Uptate — ESPN3, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Longwood — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Lexington Regional, John Cropp Stadium, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Illinois vs. Marshall — ESPN, noon

Kentucky vs. DePaul — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Regional, Easton Stadium, University of California at Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA

San Jose State vs. Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. Lehigh — ESPN3, 11:30 p.m.

Norman Regional, OU Softball Complex, Oklahoma University, Norman, OK

Arkansas vs Tulsa — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. North Dakota State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Oxford Regional, Ole Miss Softball Complex, University of Mississippi, Oxford, MS

Arizona State vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Regional, Dumke Family Softball Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Winners Bracket

BYU vs. Utah — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Elimination Bracket

Mississippi State vs. Fordham — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Mississippi State/Fordham winner vs. BYU/Utah loser — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Seattle Regional, Husky Softball Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Fresno State vs. Michigan — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Washington vs. Montana — ESPN3, 11:30 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional, JoAnne Graf Field, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Georgia vs Jacksonville Statew — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Florida State vs. Princeton — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Tuscaloosa Regional, Rhoads Stadium, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL

Minnesota vs. Louisiana Tech — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Albany — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Tucson Regional, Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ

South Carolina vs. St. Francis (PA) — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. New Mexico State — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Waco Regional, Getterman Stadium, Baylor University, Waco, TX

Oregon State vs. James Madison — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Baylor vs. Kent State — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Bases Loaded — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Bases Loaded — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

NCAA Studio Update — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of California

Stage 6: Big Bear Lake Time Trial — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Heartland Nationals, Heartland Park Topeka, Topeka, KS

Qualifying — FS1, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Rocco Forte Open, Verdura Resort (Championship Course), Sciacca, Sicily

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Regions Tradition, Greystone Golf & Country Club (Founders Course), Birmingham, AL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Byron Nelson Classic, TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas, Irving, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Web.com Tour

BMW Charity Pro-Am, Thornblade Club; The Preserve at Verdae; Furman Golf Club, Greenville, SC

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Kingsmill Championship, Kingsmill Resort (River Course), Williamsburg, VA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

Memorial Cup

Windsor Spitfires vs. Saint John Sea Dogs — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Horse Racing

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Race — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 179, The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, England, United Kingdom

Welterweights

Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley — Spike, 9 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 12, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Prior Lake, MN

Welterweight Title Bout

Derrick Krantz vs. Ben Neumann — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA: Zach Manywounds & Wolfgang Janssen — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — WPIX/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet One/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — MLB Network/STO/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle — WGN/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN2/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Miami at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Florida/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at New York Mets — Fox Sports West/SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC — MSG Network/TSN2, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR All-Star Race, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 6 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Game 2: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics — TNT, 8:30 p.m. (Cleveland leads series 1-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: East Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: East Finals, Cavaliers/Celtics, Game 2 Postgame – NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders (series finale) — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final, Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Ottawa leads series 2-1)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Playoff: 2nd Leg

Falkirk vs. Dundee United — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Scottish Premier League Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Boston Breakers vs. Portland Thorns — go90, 7 p.m.

NASL

San Francisco Deltas vs. Jacksonville Armada — Twitter, 10 p.m.

This is Paris — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Internazionali BNL d’Italia, Foro Italico, Rome, Italy

Singles Quarterfinals 1, 2, & 3, Doubles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Singles Quarterfinal 4 — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.