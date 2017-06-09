All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 12

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Super Regionals

Louisville Super Regionals, Jim Patterson Stadium, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

Game 1: Kentucky vs. Louisville — ESPN2, noon

College Station Super Regionals, Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

Game 1: Davidson vs. Texas A&M — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Long Beach Super Regionals, Blair Field, Long Beach State University, Long Beach, CA

Game 1: Cal State-Fullerton vs. Long Beach State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Corvallis Super Regionals, Goss Stadium, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Game 1: Vanderbilt vs. Oregon State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Track & Field

NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Men’s Finals — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Summernationals, Old Bridge Township Raceway Park, Englishtown, NJ

Qualifying — FS1, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Lyoness Open, Diamond Country Club (Diamond Course), Atzenbrugg, Austria

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Web.com Tour

Rust-Oleum Championship, Ivanhoe Club, Ivanhoe, IL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Manulife LPGA Classic, Whistle Bear Golf Club, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

2nd Rouind — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

Horse Racing

Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Stakes Access — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

Rainguard Water Sealers 600, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Qualifying — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt, Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Weigh-In — FS2, 8 p.m.

Best of CES MMA — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — WGN/STO, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MLB Network/MASN/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Fox Sports West/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Florida/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Texas at Washington — Fox Sports Southwest/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Francisco — Fox Sports North/KNTV, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Practice — FS1, 11 a.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Pocono Green 250, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

Rattlesnake 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Finals

Game 3, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers — ABC, 9 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter on the Road live in Cleveland, OH — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Live at the Finals, Game 4 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Live at the Finals, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA World Cup Qualifying: UEFA

Group A, Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

Sweden vs. France — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group A, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Luxembourg — Fox Soccer Plus/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Football Years — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.,m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s Semifinal: Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Semifinal: Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem — NBC, 11 a.m. in all time zones (live ET only)

Men’s Semifinal: Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Track & Field

IAAF Diamond League, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Golden Gala – Pietro Mennea — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night: Owen Wilson — ABC, 8 p.m.

Ginormous Food: Tucson: Biggest Orders on the Border — Food Network, 8 p.m.

The Originals — The CW, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 21 — A&E, 8 p.m.

World’s Deadliest: In Cold Blood — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

Dark Matter: Being Better Is So Much Harder; It Doesn’t Have To Be Like This (season premiere) — Syfy, 8 p.m.

Expedition Unknown: Hunt for the Yeti: Extra Finds: Unmasking the Myth — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.

Royal Wedding — Turner Classic Movie, 8 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Category Is — VH1, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Brilliant Ideadds: Pipilotti Rist — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: Brotherly Luck — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Psycho: The Shocking Truth — Reelz, 9 p.m.

Reign — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD-06.09.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Yukon Men: Escape Plan — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Randy’s Bay Window Beauty vs. Casey and Catrina’s Porch View — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: City of the Gods — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Beyond Reasonable Doubt: The Lady in the Barrel — HLN, 9 p.m.

48 Hours on ID: Death on Valentine’s Day — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Animal Fight Night: Rampage — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Becoming Cary Grant — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Australian Big Foot And A Malaysian Mosque — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Zodiac: The Shocking Truth — Reelz, 9:30 p.m.

Emergency 24/7: Missing Memories — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Looking for Land in Boston — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Catastrophe (series premiere) — Lifetime, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: At the Bottom of the Stairs — NBC, 10 p.m.

Tanked: Panama City Beach Tank — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Detective: Murder, Cajun Style (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Wynonna Earp: Steel Bars and Stone Walls (season premiere) — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Easter Island And A New Zealand Monster — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier Homestead Secrets: Lone Wolf — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Sync or Swim in Perth — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.

Catastrophe — Lifetime, 10:32 p.m.

Vice: Last Lline of Defense & El Rostropovich — HBO, 11 p.m.

Earthworks: Miguel; Mexico — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Catastrophe — Lifetime, 11:02 p.m.

Catastrophe — Lifetime, 11:32 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Motherboard: Our Bionic Bodies — Viceland, midnight