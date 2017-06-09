All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 12
Hawthorn Hawks vs. Gold Coast Suns — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Brisbane Lions vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
College Baseball
NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament
Super Regionals
Louisville Super Regionals, Jim Patterson Stadium, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY
Game 1: Kentucky vs. Louisville — ESPN2, noon
College Station Super Regionals, Blue Bell Park, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX
Game 1: Davidson vs. Texas A&M — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Long Beach Super Regionals, Blair Field, Long Beach State University, Long Beach, CA
Game 1: Cal State-Fullerton vs. Long Beach State — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Corvallis Super Regionals, Goss Stadium, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR
Game 1: Vanderbilt vs. Oregon State — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
College Track & Field
NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR
Men’s Finals — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Summernationals, Old Bridge Township Raceway Park, Englishtown, NJ
Qualifying — FS1, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)
Formula 1
Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
Lyoness Open, Diamond Country Club (Diamond Course), Atzenbrugg, Austria
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Web.com Tour
Rust-Oleum Championship, Ivanhoe Club, Ivanhoe, IL
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
LPGA Tour
Manulife LPGA Classic, Whistle Bear Golf Club, Cambridge, Ontario, Canada
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour
St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN
2nd Rouind — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Principal Charity Classic, Wakonda Club, Des Moines, IA
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)
Horse Racing
Belmont Stakes, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY
Belmont Stakes Access — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
IndyCar
Rainguard Water Sealers 600, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
Qualifying — NBCSN, 3:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt, Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand
Weigh-In — FS2, 8 p.m.
Best of CES MMA — AXS TV, 9 p.m.
Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland — WGN/STO, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/NESN, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at New York Yankees — MLB Network/MASN/YES, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Houston — Fox Sports West/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.
National League
Colorado at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Florida/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Texas at Washington — Fox Sports Southwest/MASN2, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Francisco — Fox Sports North/KNTV, 10:15 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Pocono 400, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Practice — FS1, 11 a.m.
Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.
Xfinity Series
Pocono Green 250, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA
Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.
Final Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.
Camping World Truck Series
Rattlesnake 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX
Race — FS1, 8 p.m.
NCWTS Setup — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NBA Finals
Game 3, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH
Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers — ABC, 9 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-0)
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
SportsCenter on the Road live in Cleveland, OH — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Live at the Finals, Game 4 Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ABC, 8:30 p.m.
Live at the Finals, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL
Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
FIFA World Cup Qualifying: UEFA
Group A, Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
Sweden vs. France — FS2, 2:30 p.m.
Group A, Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Netherlands vs. Luxembourg — Fox Soccer Plus/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.
Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 3 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
The Football Years — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.,m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France
Men’s Semifinal: Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Semifinal: Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem — NBC, 11 a.m. in all time zones (live ET only)
Men’s Semifinal: Rafael Nadal vs. Dominic Thiem — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live at Roland Garros — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.
Track & Field
IAAF Diamond League, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
Golden Gala – Pietro Mennea — NBCSN, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night: Owen Wilson — ABC, 8 p.m.
Ginormous Food: Tucson: Biggest Orders on the Border — Food Network, 8 p.m.
The Originals — The CW, 8 p.m.
Live PD: Rewind No. 21 — A&E, 8 p.m.
World’s Deadliest: In Cold Blood — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.
Dark Matter: Being Better Is So Much Harder; It Doesn’t Have To Be Like This (season premiere) — Syfy, 8 p.m.
Expedition Unknown: Hunt for the Yeti: Extra Finds: Unmasking the Myth — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.
Royal Wedding — Turner Classic Movie, 8 p.m.
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Category Is — VH1, 8 p.m.
Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.
Brilliant Ideadds: Pipilotti Rist — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.
My Lottery Dream Home: Brotherly Luck — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Psycho: The Shocking Truth — Reelz, 9 p.m.
Reign — The CW, 9 p.m.
Live PD-06.09.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.
Yukon Men: Escape Plan — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Texas Flip N Move: Randy’s Bay Window Beauty vs. Casey and Catrina’s Porch View — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Ancient Aliens: City of the Gods — History Channel, 9 p.m.
Beyond Reasonable Doubt: The Lady in the Barrel — HLN, 9 p.m.
48 Hours on ID: Death on Valentine’s Day — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Animal Fight Night: Rampage — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.
Becoming Cary Grant — Showtime, 9 p.m.
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Australian Big Foot And A Malaysian Mosque — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Zodiac: The Shocking Truth — Reelz, 9:30 p.m.
Emergency 24/7: Missing Memories — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Looking for Land in Boston — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Catastrophe (series premiere) — Lifetime, 10 p.m.
Dateline NBC: At the Bottom of the Stairs — NBC, 10 p.m.
Tanked: Panama City Beach Tank — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.
Detective: Murder, Cajun Style (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Wynonna Earp: Steel Bars and Stone Walls (season premiere) — Syfy, 10 p.m.
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Easter Island And A New Zealand Monster — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
Alaska: The Last Frontier Homestead Secrets: Lone Wolf — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.
House Hunters International: Sync or Swim in Perth — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.
Catastrophe — Lifetime, 10:32 p.m.
Vice: Last Lline of Defense & El Rostropovich — HBO, 11 p.m.
Earthworks: Miguel; Mexico — Viceland, 11 p.m.
Catastrophe — Lifetime, 11:02 p.m.
Catastrophe — Lifetime, 11:32 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Motherboard: Our Bionic Bodies — Viceland, midnight