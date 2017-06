All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 14

Sydney Swans vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

CFL

Calgary Stampeders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPNews, 7:30 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Games

Oregon State vs. LSU — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Florida vs. TCU — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football

BYU Football Media Day: State of the Program — BYUtv, 11 a.m.

Legends: Lavell Edwards — BYUtv, 2 p.m.

Lavell Edwards: The Spirit of Cougar Football — BYUtv, 2:30 p.m.

BYU Football Media Day: Lavell’s Coaching Tree — BYUtv, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Preview — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Drag Racing

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Qualifying — FS1, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Northwest Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Roger, AR

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Day 4 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 14, Arena Theatre, Houston, TX

Middleweight Title Bout

Brendan Allen vs. Eryk Anders — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: HK39-Main Card, Episode 2 — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Boston — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/NESN, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Fox Sports North/STO, 7 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southwest/YES, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — Root Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Miami — WGN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington — Fox Sports Ohio/MASN, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

New York Mets at San Francisco — SNY/KNTV, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at San Diego — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Toronto FC vs. New England — TSN2/Comcast SportsNet New England, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. FC Dallas — UniMás/Univision Deportes/Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series

M&M’s 200, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Practice — FS1, 10 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, noon

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

Xfinity Series

American Ethanol E15 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sears Point, Sonoma, CA

Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV’s NBA Draft Review — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

2017 NHL Entry Draft, United Center, Chicago, IL

Round 1 — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Round 1 — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight: 2017 NHL Entry Draft Preview — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2017 NHL Entry Draft Round 1 Recap — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Football Years — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Nine for IX: Swoopes — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: Wuerffel’s Way — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour: Aegon Championships & Gary Weber Open: Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Aegon Classic, Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham, England, United Kingdom

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m.

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Track & Field

USATF Outdoor Championships, Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State University, Sacramento, CA

Day 2: Night Session — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2, 8 p.m.