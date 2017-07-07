All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 16

Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 3

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bomberrs — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group A, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

French Guiana vs. Canada — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m./FS2, 7 p.m.

Honduras vs. Costa Rica — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 9 p.m./FS2, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS2, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 7: Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Irish Open, Portstewart Golf Club, Portstewart, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Web.com Tour

LECOM Health Challenge, Peek’n Peak Resort, Findley Lake, NY

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

The Greenbrier Classic, The Old White TPC, Greenbrier Resort, White Sulfur Springs, WV

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, WV

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — FS1, 7 p.m.

Main Card — FS1, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, midnight

MLB

American League

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 7 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — Root Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — Fox Sports San Diego/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports South/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — SNY/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/YES, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Kansas City/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Quaker State 400, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Final Practice — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Qualifying — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.

Race — 8 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Kentucky — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

NASCAR The Decades: The 1980s — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Cox Paviliion, Las Vegas, NV

Toronto vs. New Orleans — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Atlanta — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Denver — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. Sacramento — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The Starters: Summer League Recap — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Mosson Stadium, Montpelier, France

France vs. Belgium — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

NWSL

Boston Breakers vs. Chicago Red Stars — go90, 7 p.m.

NASL

FC Edmonton vs. North Carolina FC — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

World Cup of Softball, OGE Energy Field. ASA Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK

USA vs. Japan — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter Coast to Coast — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter on the Road: Warrior Games — ESPN, 7 p.m.

E:60: Catching Kayla — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles 3rd Round — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Entertainment

Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.

Ginormous Food: Detroit: Motor City to Chow Town — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Live PD Rewind: Rewind No. 27 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: Hip-Hop Icon Tanks — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

A Lover’s Secret — Investigtion Discovery, 8 p.m.

Killjoys: A Skinner, Darkley — Syfy, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8:30 p.m.

Brilliant Ideas: Phyllidia Barlow — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Relocating to Roatan, Honduras (season premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show: Pastry — PBS, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 07.07.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Against the Tide — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Louisiana Flip N Move: Shotgun House Style — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: The Majestic Twelve — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Deadly Desire — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Nazi Megastructures: Hitler’s Death Trains — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

River Phoenix & Heath Ledger: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Erik Griffin: The Ugly Truth — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Dark Matter: One More Card to Play — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Mysteries of Haboro And Untamed Tanzania — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

What Would You Do? — ABC, 9:01 p.m.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Craving the California Coast — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

20/20: Dying to be Famous: The Versace Murders — ABC, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: The Knock at the Door — NBC, 10 p.m.

Roar: The True Story of a Movie Mauling — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Trauma: Seconds to Live: Crushed By a Forklift — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Fargo — IFC, 10 p.m.

Deadly Sins: Conspiracy of Sinners (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Wyonna Earp: Let’s Pretend We’re Strangers — Syfy, 10 p.m.

UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Dr. No — Starz, 11:01 p.m.

Vice: Last Line of Defense & El Rostro — HBO, 11:05 p.m.

Any Given Sunday — Cinemax, 11:50 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight