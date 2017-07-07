All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 16
Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.
Hawthorn Hawks vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
CFL
Week 3
Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bomberrs — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Group A, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ
French Guiana vs. Canada — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m./FS2, 7 p.m.
Honduras vs. Costa Rica — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 9 p.m./FS2, 9:30 p.m.
Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.
Gold Cup Match Day — FS2, 9 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 7: Troyes to Nuits-Saint-Georges — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
Irish Open, Portstewart Golf Club, Portstewart, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.
Web.com Tour
LECOM Health Challenge, Peek’n Peak Resort, Findley Lake, NY
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour
The Greenbrier Classic, The Old White TPC, Greenbrier Resort, White Sulfur Springs, WV
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour
Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, WV
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale: Johnson vs. Gaethje, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Prelims — FS1, 7 p.m.
Main Card — FS1, 9 p.m.
Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 6 p.m.
UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, midnight
MLB
American League
Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 7 p.m.
Houston at Toronto — Root Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Texas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.
National League
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Root Sports Pittsburgh/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia — Fox Sports San Diego/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington — Fox Sports South/MASN, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis — SNY/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin/YES, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports Kansas City/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Quaker State 400, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY
Final Practice — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Qualifying — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
Xfinity Series
Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY
Qualifying — NBCSN, 4:30 p.m.
Race — 8 p.m.
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green: Kentucky — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.
Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
NASCAR The Decades: The 1980s — NBCSN, 11 p.m.
NBA
Las Vegas Summer League
Cox Paviliion, Las Vegas, NV
Toronto vs. New Orleans — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn vs. Atlanta — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Houston vs. Denver — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix vs. Sacramento — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
The Starters: Summer League Recap — NBA TV, midnight
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Women’s International Friendly, Mosson Stadium, Montpelier, France
France vs. Belgium — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.
NWSL
Boston Breakers vs. Chicago Red Stars — go90, 7 p.m.
NASL
FC Edmonton vs. North Carolina FC — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
World Cup of Softball, OGE Energy Field. ASA Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City, OK
USA vs. Japan — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.
The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
SportsCenter Coast to Coast — ESPN2, noon
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter on the Road: Warrior Games — ESPN, 7 p.m.
E:60: Catching Kayla — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.
SC Featured — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles 3rd Round — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.
Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.
Entertainment
Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.
Ginormous Food: Detroit: Motor City to Chow Town — Food Network, 8 p.m.
Live PD Rewind: Rewind No. 27 — A&E, 8 p.m.
Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: Hip-Hop Icon Tanks — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
A Lover’s Secret — Investigtion Discovery, 8 p.m.
Killjoys: A Skinner, Darkley — Syfy, 8 p.m.
Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.
Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8:30 p.m.
Brilliant Ideas: Phyllidia Barlow — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Relocating to Roatan, Honduras (season premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.
The Great British Baking Show: Pastry — PBS, 9 p.m.
Live PD: 07.07.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.
Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Against the Tide — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Louisiana Flip N Move: Shotgun House Style — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Ancient Aliens: The Majestic Twelve — History Channel, 9 p.m.
Deadly Desire — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Nazi Megastructures: Hitler’s Death Trains — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
River Phoenix & Heath Ledger: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.
Erik Griffin: The Ugly Truth — Showtime, 9 p.m.
Dark Matter: One More Card to Play — Syfy, 9 p.m.
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Mysteries of Haboro And Untamed Tanzania — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
What Would You Do? — ABC, 9:01 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Craving the California Coast — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.
20/20: Dying to be Famous: The Versace Murders — ABC, 10 p.m.
Dateline NBC: The Knock at the Door — NBC, 10 p.m.
Roar: The True Story of a Movie Mauling — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Trauma: Seconds to Live: Crushed By a Forklift — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.
Fargo — IFC, 10 p.m.
Deadly Sins: Conspiracy of Sinners (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Wyonna Earp: Let’s Pretend We’re Strangers — Syfy, 10 p.m.
UFO Conspiracy: Hunt for the Truth — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Dr. No — Starz, 11:01 p.m.
Vice: Last Line of Defense & El Rostro — HBO, 11:05 p.m.
Any Given Sunday — Cinemax, 11:50 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight