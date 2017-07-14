All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 17
St. Kilda Saints vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.
Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
Great Western Sydney Giants vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.
Beach Volleyball
World Series of Beach Volleyball, Long Beach, CA
Pool Play — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
CFL
Week 4
Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 10 p.m.
College Football
2017 College Football Media Days: ACC — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
Group A, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Costa Rica vs. French Guiana — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m./FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Canada vs. Honduras — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m./FS1, 10 p.m.
Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m.
Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.
Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Cycling
Tour de France
Stage 13: Saint-Girons to Foix — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.
Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.
Darts
U.S. Masters, Tropicana Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Day 3 — FS1, midnight (same day coverage)
Formula 1
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom
Practice 1 — NBCSN, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)
Golf
European Tour
Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Senior Players Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
U.S. Women’s Open, Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ
2nd Round — FS1, 2 p.m.
PGA Tour
John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Celebrity Golf
American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV
1st Round — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
Web.com Tour
Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Tonight Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour: Wembley Arena, London — FS2, 2 p.m.
Bellator 181, Global Event Center at Winstar World Casino, Thackerville, OK
Catchweights
Brandon Girtz vs. Derek Campos — Spike, 9 p.m.
Legacy Fighting Alliance 16, The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX
Bantamweights
Johnny Bedford vs. Jimmy Flick — AXS TV, 9 p.m.
Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston — Fox Sports North/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports Northwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland — STO/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.
National League
Colorado at New York Mets — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/SNY, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Midwest/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati — MASN2/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/MASN, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
New Hampshire 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH
Practice — NBCSN, 11:45 a.m.
Qualifying — NBCSN, 4;30 p.m.
Xfinity Series
New Hampshire 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH
Practice — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Final Practice — NBCSN, 3 p.m.
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
NBA
Las Vegas Summer League
Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV
Atlanta vs. Houston — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Utah vs. Milwaukee — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV
Minnesota vs. Washington — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Chicago — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
USL
San Antonio FC vs. Oklahoma City Energy — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Football Years: 1995-’96 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
ESPN the Magazine: 2017 Body Issue — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom
Gentlemen’s Singles Semifinals: Sam Querrey vs. Marin Cilic and Roger Federer vs. Tomas Berdycb — ESPN, 8 a.m.
Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Wimbledon Primetime 1: Gentlemen’s Semifinals 1 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
Wimbledon Primetime 2: Gentlemen’s Semifinals 2 — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury — Twitter, 10 p.m.
Entertainment
Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.
Live PD: Rewind No. 29 — A&E, 8 p.m.
Deadpool — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
Killjoys: The Hullen Have Eyes — Syfy, 8 p.m.
Watchmen — HBO, 8:15 p.m.
Charlie Rose-The Week (season premiere) — PBS, 8:30 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: The Allure of the North Shor4e, Massachusetts — HGTV, 9 p.m.
The Great British Baking Show: Botanical — PBS, 9 p.m.
Live PD: 07.14.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.
Insane Pools: Second Splash: Sophia’s Jungle Oasis — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Ground Up — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Louisiana Flip N Move: Barge Build vs. Carriage House — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Ancient Aliens: The Akashi Record — History Channel, 9 p.m.
Nazi Megastructures: Hitler’s Italian Fortress — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Britney Spears & Lindsay Lohan: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.
Varsity Blues — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.
Dark Matter: Wish I Could Believe You — Syfy, 9 p.m.
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Romanian Forest Terrors And a Mexican Jungle Demon — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
What Would You Do? — ABC, 9:01 p.m.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Channeling Chelem Beauty — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.
Treehouse Masters: Sneak Peek — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Dateline NBC: The Fire Inside — NBC, 10 p.m.
Deadly Sins: Lethal Misconduct — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Trauma: Seconds to Live: Collapsed At Work — Discovery Live Channel, 10 p.m.
Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.
Wyonna Earp: Whiskey Lullaby — Syfy, 10 p.m.
Insane Pools: Second Splash: The Mermaid Pool — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.
UFO Files: Revisited: Alien Obsession (series premiere) — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
Vice: Power to the President — HBO, 11 p.m.
Playing House: Games of Tweens — USA Network, 11 p.m.
Funny How?: Nature vs. Nurture — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Safari Live: Migration: Friday, July 14 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack: Late Snack Special: Best of Food — truTV, 11:30 p.m.
Playing House: Reverse the Curse (season finale) — USA Network, 11:30 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight