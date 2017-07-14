All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 17

St. Kilda Saints vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Hawthorn Hawks — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Great Western Sydney Giants vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

World Series of Beach Volleyball, Long Beach, CA

Pool Play — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CFL

Week 4

Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 10 p.m.

College Football

2017 College Football Media Days: ACC — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group A, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Costa Rica vs. French Guiana — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 7 p.m./FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Honduras — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 9:30 p.m./FS1, 10 p.m.

Fútbol Central — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6:30 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 7 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 13: Saint-Girons to Foix — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Darts

U.S. Masters, Tropicana Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Day 3 — FS1, midnight (same day coverage)

Formula 1

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — NBCSN, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Troon, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Open, Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ

2nd Round — FS1, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

1st Round — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Tonight Special: Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour: Wembley Arena, London — FS2, 2 p.m.

Bellator 181, Global Event Center at Winstar World Casino, Thackerville, OK

Catchweights

Brandon Girtz vs. Derek Campos — Spike, 9 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 16, The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

Bantamweights

Johnny Bedford vs. Jimmy Flick — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Network/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — Fox Sports North/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports Northwest/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland — STO/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Colorado at New York Mets — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/SNY, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Midwest/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati — MASN2/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

New Hampshire 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Practice — NBCSN, 11:45 a.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 4;30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

New Hampshire 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Practice — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Atlanta vs. Houston — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Utah vs. Milwaukee — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Minnesota vs. Washington — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Chicago — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

USL

San Antonio FC vs. Oklahoma City Energy — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Football Years: 1995-’96 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SC Featured: Names You Should Know — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN the Magazine: 2017 Body Issue — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s Singles Semifinals: Sam Querrey vs. Marin Cilic and Roger Federer vs. Tomas Berdycb — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1: Gentlemen’s Semifinals 1 — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2: Gentlemen’s Semifinals 2 — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury — Twitter, 10 p.m.

Entertainment

Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 29 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Deadpool — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Killjoys: The Hullen Have Eyes — Syfy, 8 p.m.

Watchmen — HBO, 8:15 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week (season premiere) — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: The Allure of the North Shor4e, Massachusetts — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show: Botanical — PBS, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 07.14.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Insane Pools: Second Splash: Sophia’s Jungle Oasis — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Ground Up — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Louisiana Flip N Move: Barge Build vs. Carriage House — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: The Akashi Record — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Nazi Megastructures: Hitler’s Italian Fortress — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Britney Spears & Lindsay Lohan: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Varsity Blues — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Dark Matter: Wish I Could Believe You — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Romanian Forest Terrors And a Mexican Jungle Demon — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

What Would You Do? — ABC, 9:01 p.m.

Beachfront Bargain Hunt: Channeling Chelem Beauty — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Sneak Peek — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: The Fire Inside — NBC, 10 p.m.

Deadly Sins: Lethal Misconduct — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Trauma: Seconds to Live: Collapsed At Work — Discovery Live Channel, 10 p.m.

Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

Wyonna Earp: Whiskey Lullaby — Syfy, 10 p.m.

Insane Pools: Second Splash: The Mermaid Pool — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

UFO Files: Revisited: Alien Obsession (series premiere) — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Vice: Power to the President — HBO, 11 p.m.

Playing House: Games of Tweens — USA Network, 11 p.m.

Funny How?: Nature vs. Nurture — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Safari Live: Migration: Friday, July 14 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack: Late Snack Special: Best of Food — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Playing House: Reverse the Curse (season finale) — USA Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight