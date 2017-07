All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 19

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. St. Kilda Saints — Fox soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

National Youth Baseball Championships, Baseball Heaven, Yaphank, NY

12U Bracket Play

Tri State Arsenal Prime (NJ) vs. LI Body Armor Titans (NY) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.,m.

12U All-Star Game

East All-Stars vs. West All-Stars — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria

Women’s Pool Play

United States (April Ross/Lauren Fendrick) vs. Communist China (Xue Chen/Wang XinXin) — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

Boxing

Boxeo Telemundo, Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, FL

WBO Regional Super Flyweight Title

David Carmona vs. José Martinez — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

CFL

Week 6

BC Lions s. Edmonton Eskimos — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

BTN Live: Football Media Day Special — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Qualifying — FS1, 11 p.m.

ELeague

Valve’s Free to Play — TBS, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Budapest, Hungary

Practice — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

European Championship, Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

The Senior Open, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Bridgend, Wales, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, North Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Canadian Open, Glen Abbey Golf Club, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Girls Junior Championship, Boone Valley Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Semifinals — FS1, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Curtin Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Weigh-In — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: Upsets — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC’s Greatest Fights: Jones vs. Gustafsson — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Lion Fight 37, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

Super Welterweight Title Bout

Jo Nattawut vs. Petchtanong Banchamek — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Chaleur Jones and Trenton Rowell — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 1 — Showtime, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Toronto — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — Fox Sports Kansas City/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas — MASN2/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox — STO/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports South/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago Plus/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — KNTV/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

New York Mets at Seattle — SNY/Root Sports, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series

Overton’s 150 at Pocono, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Practice — FS1, noon

Final Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Beyond the Wheel — FS1, 1 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Cellular 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Practice — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime – NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

International Club Friendly, Osterwald-Stadion, Schneverdingen, Germany

West Ham United vs. Werder Bremen — beIN Sports, 12:25 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FIFA Football — beiN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Football Years: 1997-1998 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m./NBCSN, 9:30 a.m. (joined in progress)

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter On the Road:El Clasico — ESPN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Copa Oro — Univision/Univision Deportes, mignith

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Day 6-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m.

Day 6-Semifinals & Finals — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Day 7-Heats — Olympic Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

German Tennis Championships 2017, Rothenbaum Tennis Center, Hamburg, Germany

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

WTA Tour

Ericsson Open, Båstad, Sweden and JiangXi Open, Nanchang, Communist China: Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Women’s Bronze Medal Match: Canada vs. Russia — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match: United States vs. Spain — Olympic Channel, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Entertainment

Masters of Illuision — The CW, 8 p.m.

Choccywoccydoodah: Cake and Cupid Conquers All — Cooking Channel, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 33 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Return to the Isle of Jaws: Sharkopedia Edition — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Fargo — IFC, 8 p.m.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: Unimaginable — Oxygen, 8 p.m.

Killjoys: After the Rack — Syfy, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Choccywoccydoodah: All You Need Is Love When It’s Cold — Cooking Channel, 8:30 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show: Tudor Week — PBS, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 07.28.17 — A&E< 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Branched Out: Musician Hideouts — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

African Shark Safari — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Louisiana Flip N Move: French Flat vs. Jazzy Joint — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: The Animal Agenda — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Nazi Megastructures: Hitler’s Propaganda Machine — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Philip Seymour Hoffman & Cory Monteith: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Jaws the Revenge — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Dark Matter: Isn’t That a Paradox — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Romanian Werewolves And A Raptor In Chile — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

What Would You Do? — ABC, 9:01 p.m.

Food Flirts: Burger Meets Dosa (series premiere) — PBS, 10 p.m.

20/20 — ABC, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: After the Early Shift — NBC, 10 p.m.

Lair of the Sawfish — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Deadly Sins: Sinning on the High Seas — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Wynonna Earp: No Future in the Past — Syfy, 10 p.m.

UFO Files: Revisited: Marine Mysteries — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Food Flirts: Pastrami Meets Ramen — PBS, 10:30 p.m.

Footloose — Starz Encore, 10:33 p.m.

VICE: Crude Reality & Between Oil and Water — HBO, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Safari Live Migration: The Journey Begins: Friday, July 28 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.

Her — HBO Signature, 11:15 p.m.

Room 104: Ralphie (series premiere) — HBO, 11:30 p.m.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack Special: Best of Sports — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight