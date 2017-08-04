All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Round 20
Geelong Cats vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.
Essendon Bombers vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, midnight
Beach Volleyball
FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria
Medal Round — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.
Men’s Round of 16 — NBCSN, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)
Boxing
Golden Boy Boxing, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, CA
Welterweights
Jesus Soto Karass vs. Mauricio Herrera — ESPN, 9 p.m.
ShoBox: The New Generation, MGM Grand Detroit, Detroit, MI
WBC World Female Super Middle Title/Vacant IBF Female Super Middleweight Title
Claressa Shields vs. Nikki Adler — Showtime, 10:30 p.m.
All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor — Showtime, 10 p.m.
CFL
Week 7
Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSPN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
CrossFit
CrossFit Games: Day 2 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.
Cycling
Tour of Utah
Stage 5: Layton to Bountiful — FS2, 2 p.m.
Drag Racing
NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA
Qualifying — FS1, 9 p.m.
eSports
ELeague: Road to the International Dota 2 Championships: The Journey Begins — TBS, 10 p.m.
Golf
Women’s British Open, Kingsbarns Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.
PGA Tour
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour
Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf Club, Reno, NV
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
3M Championship, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN
1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)
Hockey
2017 World Junior Summer Showcase, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI
Sweden vs. Canada — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.
Finland vs. USA — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
National Museum of Racing Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs. Moreno, Arena Ciudad de México, Mexico City, Mexico
Weigh-In — FS1, 7 p.m.
UFC Tonight — FS1, 6 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: UFC Flyweights — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Face-Plant Knockouts — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Legacy Fighting Alliance 18, FireLake Arena, Shawnee, OK
Featherweight Title Bout
Kevin Aguilar vs. Justin Rader — AXS TV, 9 p.m.
Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Best Fights — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox at Boston — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet/NESN, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore — Fox Sports Detroit/MASN, 7 p.m.
New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network/YES/STO, 7 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.
National League
Washington at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MASN/WGN, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — Spectrum SportsNet LA/SNY, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Players Only: 2017 Hall of Fame — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Ceremony — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
Eternal RedZone: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of ’17 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
Film Session: Back 2 Camp — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
NWSL
Boston Breakers vs. FC Kansas City — go90, 7 p.m.
Sky Blue FC vs. Washington Spirit — go90, 7 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 11:30 a.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
The Football Years: 1998 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt: Steelers Camp — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: Marty Smith’s America — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
SC Featured: Jerry Jones — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)
SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.
Men’s and Women’s Round of 16/Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.
ATP Tour
Abierto Mexicano de Tennis, Pegaso Delmar Stadium, Los Cabos, Mexico
Semifinals — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.
Track & Field
IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom
Day 1: Evening Session — Olympic Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Day 2: Morning Session — NBCSN, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
WNBA
Washington Mystics at San Antonio Stars — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
Volleyball
FIVB Women’s World Grand Prix, Nanjing Olympic Sport Centre, Nanjing, Communist China
Pool J
Communist China vs. Netherlands — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m.
Pool K
Serbia vs. Italy — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)
Entertainment
Live PD: Roll Call No. 1 (series premiere) — A&E, 8 p.m.
Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.
Choccywoccydoodah: An Occasion to Remember — Cooking Channel, 8 p.m.
WE Day — CBS, 8 p.m.
Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: Surprise Makeover Edition (season finale) — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
Bering Sea Gold: Final Push — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Almost Christmas — HBO, 8 p.m.
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds — HBO2, 8 p.m.
First Blood — IFC, 8 p.m
Horror on the Homestead — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.
Killjoys: Necropolis Now — Syfy, 8 p.m.
Born to Kill — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.
Live PD: Rewind No. 35 — A&E, 8:06 p.m.
Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.
Choccywoccydoodah: Square Pegs in Round Holes — Cooking Channel, 8:30 p.m.
Cupcake Wars: Cosmic Cupcakes — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
My Lottery Dream Home: A Fairytale Fortune — HGTV, 9 p.m.
The Great British Baking Show: Patissesrie — PBS, 9 p.m.
Live PD: 08.04.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.
Treehouse Masters: A Treehouse Fit for a Viking — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Bering Sea Gold: Gold Getters — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Ancient Aliens: The Replicants — History Channel, 9 p.m.
Nazi Megastructures: Hitler’s Arctic Fortress — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Chris Farley & John Belushi: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.
Dark Matter: Built, Not Born — Syfy, 9 p.m.
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: The Bhutan Yeti — Travel Channel, 9 p.m
Crazy Cookie Builds: School House & Stadium Builds (series premiere) — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
House Hunters Family: Moving West to Southern California — HGTV, 10 p.m.
20/20 — ABC, 10 p.m.
Dateline NBC: The Summer of Manson — NBC, 10 p.m.
The Great British Baking Show: The Final — PBS, 10 p.m.
Treehouse Masters: Hill Country Hideouit — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
Master of the Drunken Fist: Beggar So — Cinemax, 10 p.m.
Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Winter is Coming — Discovery, 10 p.m.
Louisiana Flip N Move: The Walker’s Bamboo Build vs. the Foster’s Retro Residence — DIY Network, 10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.
Rambo: First Blood Part II — IFC, 10 p.m.
Deadly Sins: Killer Grudge — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Lion Kingdom: Pride and Punishment (series premiere) — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.
Wyonna Earp: Forever Mine Nevermind — Syfy, 10 p.m.
UFO Files: Revisited: Field Phenomena — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.
House Hunters Family: Ready to Own in Douglas County, Colorado — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.
House Hunters International: Chasing the Dream in France — HGTV, 11 p.m.
Safari Live Migration: The Journey Begins: Friday, August 4 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.
Top Secret! — Starz Encore, 11 p.m.
Room 104: Pizza Boy — HBO, 11:30 p.m.
Rache Dratch’s Late Night Snack Special: Best of Love — truTV, 11:30 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Watchmen — HBO2, 11:45 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Episode 600: The Finale (series finale) — Comedy Central, midnight
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight