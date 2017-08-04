All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 20

Geelong Cats vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, midnight

Beach Volleyball

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria

Medal Round — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Men’s Round of 16 — NBCSN, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, CA

Welterweights

Jesus Soto Karass vs. Mauricio Herrera — ESPN, 9 p.m.

ShoBox: The New Generation, MGM Grand Detroit, Detroit, MI

WBC World Female Super Middle Title/Vacant IBF Female Super Middleweight Title

Claressa Shields vs. Nikki Adler — Showtime, 10:30 p.m.

All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor — Showtime, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSPN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CrossFit

CrossFit Games: Day 2 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of Utah

Stage 5: Layton to Bountiful — FS2, 2 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, WA

Qualifying — FS1, 9 p.m.

eSports

ELeague: Road to the International Dota 2 Championships: The Journey Begins — TBS, 10 p.m.

Golf

Women’s British Open, Kingsbarns Golf Links, St. Andrews, Scotland, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

PGA Tour

World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone Country Club, Akron, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Montreux Golf Club, Reno, NV

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

3M Championship, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Hockey

2017 World Junior Summer Showcase, USA Hockey Arena, Plymouth, MI

Sweden vs. Canada — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Finland vs. USA — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

National Museum of Racing Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs. Moreno, Arena Ciudad de México, Mexico City, Mexico

Weigh-In — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Tonight — FS1, 6 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: UFC Flyweights — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Face-Plant Knockouts — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 18, FireLake Arena, Shawnee, OK

Featherweight Title Bout

Kevin Aguilar vs. Justin Rader — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Best Fights — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Boston — MLB Network/Comcast SportsNet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore — Fox Sports Detroit/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network/YES/STO, 7 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Houston — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MASN/WGN, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — Spectrum SportsNet LA/SNY, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Inside Stuff — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Players Only: 2017 Hall of Fame — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Ceremony — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

Eternal RedZone: Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of ’17 — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Film Session: Back 2 Camp — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Boston Breakers vs. FC Kansas City — go90, 7 p.m.

Sky Blue FC vs. Washington Spirit — go90, 7 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 11:30 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Football Years: 1998 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt: Steelers Camp — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Marty Smith’s America — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SC Featured: Jerry Jones — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16/Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

Abierto Mexicano de Tennis, Pegaso Delmar Stadium, Los Cabos, Mexico

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 1: Evening Session — Olympic Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Day 2: Morning Session — NBCSN, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Washington Mystics at San Antonio Stars — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

Volleyball

FIVB Women’s World Grand Prix, Nanjing Olympic Sport Centre, Nanjing, Communist China

Pool J

Communist China vs. Netherlands — Olympic Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Pool K

Serbia vs. Italy — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

Live PD: Roll Call No. 1 (series premiere) — A&E, 8 p.m.

Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.

Choccywoccydoodah: An Occasion to Remember — Cooking Channel, 8 p.m.

WE Day — CBS, 8 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: Surprise Makeover Edition (season finale) — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Final Push — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Almost Christmas — HBO, 8 p.m.

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds — HBO2, 8 p.m.

First Blood — IFC, 8 p.m

Horror on the Homestead — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Killjoys: Necropolis Now — Syfy, 8 p.m.

Born to Kill — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 35 — A&E, 8:06 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Choccywoccydoodah: Square Pegs in Round Holes — Cooking Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Cupcake Wars: Cosmic Cupcakes — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: A Fairytale Fortune — HGTV, 9 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show: Patissesrie — PBS, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 08.04.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: A Treehouse Fit for a Viking — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Gold Getters — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: The Replicants — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Nazi Megastructures: Hitler’s Arctic Fortress — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Chris Farley & John Belushi: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Dark Matter: Built, Not Born — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: The Bhutan Yeti — Travel Channel, 9 p.m

Crazy Cookie Builds: School House & Stadium Builds (series premiere) — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters Family: Moving West to Southern California — HGTV, 10 p.m.

20/20 — ABC, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: The Summer of Manson — NBC, 10 p.m.

The Great British Baking Show: The Final — PBS, 10 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Hill Country Hideouit — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Master of the Drunken Fist: Beggar So — Cinemax, 10 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Book of Browntown: Winter is Coming — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Louisiana Flip N Move: The Walker’s Bamboo Build vs. the Foster’s Retro Residence — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Rambo: First Blood Part II — IFC, 10 p.m.

Deadly Sins: Killer Grudge — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Lion Kingdom: Pride and Punishment (series premiere) — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

Wyonna Earp: Forever Mine Nevermind — Syfy, 10 p.m.

UFO Files: Revisited: Field Phenomena — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

House Hunters Family: Ready to Own in Douglas County, Colorado — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Chasing the Dream in France — HGTV, 11 p.m.

Safari Live Migration: The Journey Begins: Friday, August 4 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.

Top Secret! — Starz Encore, 11 p.m.

Room 104: Pizza Boy — HBO, 11:30 p.m.

Rache Dratch’s Late Night Snack Special: Best of Love — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Watchmen — HBO2, 11:45 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Episode 600: The Finale (series finale) — Comedy Central, midnight

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight