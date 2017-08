All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Round 21

Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, midnight

Boxing

All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor: Episode 3 — Showtime, 10 p.m.

CFL

Week 8

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

2017 Heisman House — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Texas vs. Incarnate Word — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Colorado Classic

Srage 2: Breckinridge — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Diving

USA Diving Summer National Championships, McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Day 12 — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

eSports

ELeague: Road to the International Dota 2: The Fight for Survival — TBS, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

MatchWeek 1

Arsenal vs. Leicester City — NBCSN, 2:45 p.m.

Premier League Live from Emirates Stadium (season premiere) — 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

2nd Round — TNT, 1 p.m.

2nd Round Highlights — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Saturday)

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Championship On the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Championship Clubhouse Report — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, San Diego Country Club, Chula Vista, CA

Quarterfinals– FS1, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Tale of the Cat Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

CES MMA 45, Twin River Casino, Lincoln, RI

World Heavyweight Championship

Ashley Gooch vs. Juliano Coutinho — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Chris Smeltzer vs. Wolfgang Janssen — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

UFC Classics: Legendary Brawls — FS1, 9 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/NESN/YES, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/STO/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Kansas City/WGN, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Fox Sports West/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland — MASN2/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis — Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Fox Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Michigan 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Practice — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

LTI Printing 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, MI

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Mid-Ohio Challenge, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime: 2017 Rookie Photo Shoot — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Pittsburgh at New York Giants — NFL Network/KDKA/WNBC, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati — WFLA/WKRC, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City — KPIX/KCTV, 9 p.m./NFL Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, noon

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

FIFA Football — beiN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

ESPN Films: Morningside 5 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

ESPN Films: Nixon’s National Champs — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

ESPN Films: Baltimore Boys — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

ATP/WTA Tour

Coupe Rogers, Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada/Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals/Men’s Singles Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 8: Morning Session — NBCSN, 5 a.m.

Day 8: Evening Session — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Day 9: Morning Session — NBCSN, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Entertainment

Live PD: Roll Call No. 5 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: Glasshouse Treehouse (season premiere) — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

War Dogs — HBO, 8 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 — IFC, 8 p.m.

Killjoys: The Wolf You Feed — Syfy, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No, 37 — A&E, 8:06 p.m.

Dr. No — Starz Encore, 8:08 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Brilliant Ideas: Damian Ortega — Bloomberg, 9 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: A Mexican Dream — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 08.11.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Glamorous Glamping Retreat — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Cupcake Wars: The Harlem Globetrotters — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Big Cold Gold (season premiere) — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: A Spaceship Made of Stone — History Channel, 9 p.m.

An Elephant’s World — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Hitler’s Last Year — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Prince & George Michael: Under the Influence — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Dark Matter: The Dwarf Star Conspiracy — Syfy, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Plant Monster In Thailand and the Cyprus Sea Savage — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC, 10 p.m.

Son of Sam: The Killer Speaks — CBS, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Diabolical — NBC, 10 p.m.

Louisiana Flip N Move: From Swampy to Swanky — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Deadly Sins: Next of Sin — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Lion Kingdom: Hunter of Giants — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Lost in the Forest — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

Wyonna Earp: I See a Darkness — Syfy, 10:01 p.m.

VICE: Show of Force & Return to Somalia — HBO, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Safari Live Migration: The Journey Begins: Friday, August 11 — NatGeo Wild, 11 p.m.

Room 104: The Knockadoo — HBO, 11:30 p.m.

The Hateful Eight — Showtime, 11:30 p.m.

UFO Files: Revisited: Alien Archives — History Channel, 11:33 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

UFO Files: Revisited: Cosmic Cover-Up — History Channel, 11:49 p.m.

DuckTales: Woo-oo! — Disney XD, midnight

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight