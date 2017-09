All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Semifinal, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Geelong Cats vs. Sydney Swans — FS2, 5:30 a.m.

Semifinal, Spotless Stadium, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, 5 a.m.

Boxing

CBS Sports Spectacular: Fight Night, The Dome at the Ballpark, Rosemont, IL

Light Heavyweights

Mike Lee vs. Aaron Quattrocchi — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Under the Lights: Canelo-Golovkin — HBO, 7:15 p.m.

Countdown to Canelo vs. Golovkin — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Canelo vs. Golovkin Mano-A-Mano — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 4

Hannover 96 vs. Hamburger SV — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

College Football Viewing Picks

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. Yale — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s

Cal vs. Oklahoma — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Iowa vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. Kansas — Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Arizona vs. BYU — Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

UCLA vs. Pepperdine — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Pacific at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, NC

Qualifying — FS1, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Bournemouth vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

eSports

ELeague

GS Go Premiere 2017: Group B Play — TBS, 10 p.m.

Formula 1

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

Practice — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

Web.com Tour

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

BMW Championship, Conway Farms Golf Club, Lake Forest, IL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

European Tour

KLM Open, The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands

2nd Round — Golf Channel, midnight (same day coverage)

Hockey

KHL

Metallurg MG vs. SKA — Eleven Sports, 12:30 p.m.

IndyCar

Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Practice 2 — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

La Liga

Levante UD vs. Valencia — beIN Sports, 6:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Ligue 1

Toulouse FC vs. Bourdeaux — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Abbas Faleh and Vince Gentile — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at New York Yankees — MASN/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay — NESN/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Texas at Anaheim — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/WLS, 2:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports Florida, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Tales of the Turles 400, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IN

Practice — NBCSN, 12:30 p.m.

Qualifying — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Chicagoland 300, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IN

Practice — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

Chicagoland 225, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, IN

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NCWTS Setup — FS1, 8 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m,

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Tackle My Ride: Steelers (season premiere) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Tackle My Ride: Bills — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Dan Marino: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s International Friendly, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

United States vs. New Zealand — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

FIFA Football — beiN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Not Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — NBCSN, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo UDN — Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Davis Cup Semifinals

France vs. Serbia & Belgium vs. Australia — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

Masters of Illusion — The CW, 8 p.m.

Big Brother 19 — Big Brother 19 — CBS, 8 p.m

Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: Hill Country Hideout — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Evil Intentions — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Unplugged: Bleachers — MTV, 8 p.m.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: The House in the Woods — Oxygen, 8 p.m.

Micahel Jackson: Broke & Famous — Reelz Channel, 8 p.m.

The Age of Aerospace: The Spirits from St. Louis — Science Channel, 8 p.m.

Third Rail with Ozy — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Live PD: Police Patrol No. 116 — A&E, 9 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: Gail and Chet Boston Dream Garden — HGTV, 9 p.m.

11th Annual ACM Honors — CBS, 9 p.m.

Ballet Hispanico — PBS, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Grace VanderWaal’s Got Treehouse — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Bering Sea Gold: Never Say Die — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Speed — HBO, 9 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: Regturn to Gobekli Tepe — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Mission Saturn — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Kindom of the North: Land of Legends (series premiere) — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

US Weekly’s Famous Feuds: Kanye vs. Taylor; Justin Bieber vs. Orlando Bloom — Reelz, 9 p.m.

Kindred Spirits: The Legacy of Lizzie Borden (series premiere) — TLC, 9 p.m.

What Would You Do? — ABC, 9:01 p.m.

The Planets: Saturn: The Cassini Secrets — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

Live PD: Police Patrol No. 117 — A&E, 9:30 p.m.

Live PD: Police Patrol No. 120 — A&E, 10 p.m.

Cake Hunters: Big Ol’ Cake — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Wanting Wow in Colorado (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

20/20 (season premiere) — ABC, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Dark Valley — NBC, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Deadly Women: Broken Ties — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Moon Landings Declassified — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Evil Things: Christmas Gift & Stolen Time (series premiere) — TLC, 10 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Tree’s Company — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Off the Grid: A New Trail Part 2 — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

Two Degrees: The Point of No Return — History Channel, 10:03 p.m.

Live PD: Police Patrol No. 121 — A&E, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: A New Start in Athens, Greece — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 10:33 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Room 104 — HBO, 11:30 p.m.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie — Cinemax, 11:45 p.m.

Comedy Central Stand-Up Preents …: Chris Redd (series premiere) — Comedy Central, midnight

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents …: Yameneika Saunders — Comedy Central, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)