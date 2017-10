All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 8

VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Köln — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

CFL

Week 17

Calgary Stampeders at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/ESPN3, 10 p.m.

College Basketball

Big Blue Madness — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Rutgers at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Clemson at Syracuse — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Washington State at Cal — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Inside Pac-12 Football — Pac-12 Network, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Hockey

Men’s

Denver at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Alaska-Fairbanks at St. Cloud State — Pox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports North Plus, 8:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Wisconsin vs. Maryland — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma — Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

USC vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Oregon vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Stanford vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Michigan State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Ohio State at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Aea/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Washington State — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at Long Beach State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Colroado at Arizona State — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 6 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Italian Open, Golf Club Milano, Parco Reale di Monzo, Italy

2nd Round — Golf Channnel, 4 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m. (Saturday)

LPGA Tour

KEB Hana Bank Championship, Sky 72 Golf Club (Ocean Course), Incheon, Republic of Korea

2nd Round — Golf Channel, noon (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

SAS Championship, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, NC

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

CIMB Classic, TPC Kuala Lumpur (West Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Ligue 1

Olympique Lyonnais vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 24, Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Welterweights

Matt Frincu s. Curtis Millender — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Keegan Oliver and Zach Snyder — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

New York Yankees at Houston Astros — FS1, 8 p.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Let’s Play Two — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPNews, midnight

NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series

Fred’s 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Practice — FS1, noon

Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Chase for the Cup: Round of 12

Alabama 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Practice — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Ameica — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA Preseason

San Antonio at Houston — TNT, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clipppers — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters Season Preview #9 — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Detroit Pistons Team Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Charlotte Hornets Team Preview — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Tackle My Ride: Falcons — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Sam Mills: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

New York Rangers at Columbus — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/NHL Network/MSG Network/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary — TSN5/RDS2/Sportsnet Flames, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas — Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Netwrok, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly: Detroit at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beiN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith, But Not Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Center Court: Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Center Court: Shanghai Masters, Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday)