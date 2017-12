All Times Eastern

Boxing

CBS Sports Spectacular: Real Deal Championship Boxing V, The Strand Ballroom and Theatre, Providence, RI

Featherweights

Toka Kahn Clary vs. John Vincent Moralde — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 14

SC Freiburg vs. Hamburger SV — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, SSE Arena Belfast, Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

Holy Cross vs.Manhattan — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Towson vs. La Salle — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Duquesne at PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA — Stadium on Facebook, 7 p.m.

Grambling at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Davidson at Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Bradley — NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Boise State at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Creighton at Gonzaga — ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Alabama at TCU — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UConn at UMass — Eleven Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m

Women’s

Quinnipiac at Harvard — NESNplus, 6 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

NCAA Women’s College Cup, Orlando City Stadium, Orlando, FL

National Semifinals

South Carolina vs. Stanford — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Duke vs. UCLA — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

1st Round, Gregory Gym, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Fairfield at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

1st Round, George Albert Smith Fieldhouse, Brigham Young University, Provo, UT

American at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

1st Round, Maples Pavilion, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Cal State-Bakersfield at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

FA Cup

Second Round Proper

AFC Fylde vs. Wigan Athletic — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:50 p.m.

FA Cup Preview — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Misión Rusia — Univision Deportes, 9 a.m.

Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: Preshow — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Sorteo Preliminar del Mundial Russia 2018 — Telemundo/Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia — FS1, 10 a.m.

Misión Rusia — Univision Deportes, 10 a.m.

Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia: Postshow — FS1, 11 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Mauritius Open, Heritage Golf Club, Domaine de Bel Ombre, Mauritius

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Hero World Challenge, Albany Resort, Albany, Bahamas

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Australiasia

RACV Royal Pines Resort (Championship Course), Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale, Park Theater at Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Card — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, a.m. (Saturday)

Bellator 189, Winstar World Casino & Resort, Thackerville, OK

Women’s Featherweight World Title

Arlene Blencowe vs. Julia Budd — Spike, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 41: Best Fights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Washington — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Orlando — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto — Fox Sports Indiana/TSN1/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Chicago — NBC Sports California Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah — Fox Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Top 10: Greatest Teams — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Jerry Jones: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Columbus — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New York Rangers — Fox Sports Carolinas/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New York Islanders — TSN5/RDS/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/TSN3, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado — MSG Plus 2/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly: New Jersey at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10 a.m.

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Abby Head On — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

30 for 30: What Carter Lost — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)