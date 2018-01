All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Akron at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Iona — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Army — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Norhwestern at Penn State — FS1, 8 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Oakland — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Wright State at Detroit — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — FS1, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, midnight

Women’s

North Carolina at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Providence College at Seton Hall — FS2, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Cal at Arizona State — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Alabama at Michigan — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Notre Dame at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Union College at Dartmouth — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

RPI at Harvard — NESN, 7 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Loyola-Chicago at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Nebraska at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Liverpool vs. Everton — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Derby County — FS2, 2:50 p.m.

Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships, SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Short Dance — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

Ladies’ Free Skate — NBC, 8 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Hockey

2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Bronze Medal Game, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Czech Republic vs. United States — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship Pregame — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

Gold Medal Game, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Sweden vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

2018 IIHF World Junior Pre-Game: Gold Medal — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 110: Nogueira vs. Velasquez — FS1, 6 p.m.

AXS TV Fights: Best of 2017 — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — ESPN/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

New York at Miami — MSG Network/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee — TSN2/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Washington at Memphis — ESPN/NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports Tennessee, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Portland — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Los Angeles Lakers — Fox Sports Carolinas/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at New York Islanders — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa — NBC Sports California/TSN5/RDS2, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg — MSG Western New York/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago — Sportsnet One/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Skeleton

IBSF World Cup, Altenberg, Germany

Women’s Skeleton — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Men’s Skeleton — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s Skeleton — Olympic Channel, 10:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Speed Skating

ISU European Speed Skating Championships

The Moscow Region Speed Skating Centre, Kolmna, Russia

Day 1 — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show (series premiere) — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: In Search of Derrick Thomas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

2nd Semifinal — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

ATP Tour

Qatar Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Semifinals — beIN Sports, 8 a.m.

Semifinals & Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m.

ATP Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.