All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 19

Hertha BSC vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

St. Bonaventure at Davidson — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Western Michigan — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Yale at Brown — WPRI 12.2, 8 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin — FS1, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Colorado at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Cal at UCLA — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

Stanford at USC — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

BYU at Southern Utah — BYUtv, 1 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Colorado College at Western Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern at UMass — Eleven Sports/NESN, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Notre Dame — NBC Sports Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Penn State at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Omaha — Fox College Sports Central, 9;30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Barton at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Michgian State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Cricket

Big Bash League

Melbourne Stars vs. Sydney Thunder — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Figure Skating

ISU European Figure Skating Championships, Megasport Sport Palace, Moscow, Russia

Short Dance — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s Free Skate — NBCSN, noon

Golf

European Tour

Abu Dhabi Championship, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

PGA Tour

CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA West (Stadium Course), La Quinta, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hualalai Golf Club, Ka’upulehu-Kona, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Asian Tour

Singapore Open, Sentosa Golf Club, Sentosa Island, Singapore

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Ligue 1

SM Caen vs. Marseille — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Mgannou, TD Garden, Boston, MA

Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 31, Comerica Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

LFA Interim Featherweight Title

Bobby Moffett vs. Thanh Le — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 42: Best Fights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Toronto — Fox Sports Southwest/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Miami at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Sun/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Detroit — ESPN/NBC Sports Washington Plus/Fox Sports Detroit, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver — Fox Sports Arizona/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles Lakers — Fox Sports Indiana/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Utah — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/MSG Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

2014 NFL Playoffs: Upon Further Review — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Do Your Job: Bill Belichick and the 2014 New England Patriots — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at Washington — NHL Network/TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Florida — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL’s Best: January — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Skeleton

IBSF World Cup, Koenigssee, Germany

Women’s Skeleton — NBCSN, 1 p.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s Skeleton — NBCSN, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Kitzhuehel, Austria

Men’s Super G — Olympic Channel, 11:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

Ladies’ Downhill — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, noon

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Speed Skating

ISU World Cup Speed Skating, Gunda-Niemann-Stirnemann-Halle, Erfurt, Germany

Day 1 — Olympic Channel, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Courage Matters – The C.M. Newton Story — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, National Tennis Centre, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.