All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 20

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Report — FS2, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Wagner at St. Francis (NY) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Ohio — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

St. Peter’s at Rider — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale — WCTX, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Northern Kentucky — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Seton Hall at Providence — Fox Sports Net, 11:30 a.m.

Oregon State at Utah — Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Mountain, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Georgia at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Utah at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Auburn — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Air Force at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Florida — SEC Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

College Hockey

Men’s

Boston College at UMass-Lowell — NESN, 7 p.m.

Maine at UMass — Eleven Sports/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Notre Dame at Minnesota — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Ohio State at Minnesota-Duluth — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports North Plus, 4 p.m.

College Wrestling

Minnnesota at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

FA Cup

Fourth Round Proper

Yeovil Town vs. Manchester United — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, Taipei Multipurpose Arena, Taipei City, Taiwan

Ladies’ Free Skate — Olympic Channel, 5:30 a.m.

Golf

European Tour

Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates Golf Club (Majlis Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Bahamas LPGA Classic, Ocean Club Golf Course, Paradise Island, Bahamas

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Farmers Insurance Tour, Torrey Pines Golf Course (North & South Courses), La Jolla, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga

Athletic Bilbao vs. Eibar — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs. Brunson 2, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.

Bellator 193, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula, CA

Catchweights

Lorenz Larkin vs. Fernando Gonzalez — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 32, Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, Lake Charles, LA

LFA Middleweight Championship

Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Miles Anstead — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Charlotte — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee — YES/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Antonio — NBC Sports Philadelphia/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Dallas — NBC Sports Northwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

New York at Phoenix — MSG Network/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Windy City Bulls at South Bay Lakers — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Canton Charge — Eleven Sports, midnight (same night coverage)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Top 10: Super Bowls — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

Top Shelf: Best of the First Half — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Best of the All-Stars — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Ladies’ Combined — Olympic Channel, 9:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive: PGA Merchandise Show — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Sarah & Suzanne — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m..

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Australian Open, National Tennis Centre, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s Semifinal: Roger Federer vs. Hyeon Chung — ESPN, 3:30 a.m.

Girls’ Singles Final, Boys’ Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Turkish Super Lig

Beşiktaş JK vs. Kasımpaşa Spor Kulübü — beIN Sports, 11:55 p.m.