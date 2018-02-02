All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s Competition

Carlton Blues vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

ShoBox: The New Generation: WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, IA

Vacant USBA Super Middleweight Title

Ronald Ellis vs. Junior Younan — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing, Bank of America Center, Corpus Christi, TX

WBO World Super Middleweight Title

Weigh-In — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 21

FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 2 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Yale at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

URI at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Iona — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia — SNY, 7 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Oakland — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Utah at Colorado — FS1, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Columbia at Harvard — NESNplus, 6 p.m.

Creighto at DePaul — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

Washington State at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

College Football

All-Star Challenge — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Florida at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Notre Dame at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Boston University at UMass — NESN/Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan — Fox Sports North Plus/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State — Fox Sports North, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

RPI at Colgate — Eleven Sports, 11:30 p.m. (same night coverage)

College Volleyball

Men’s

Cal-Santa Barbara at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Wrestling

Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Cricket

Big Bash League

Adelaide Strikers vs. Melbourne Renegades — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Maybank Championship, Saujana Golf & Country Club (Palm Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Ligue 1

Marseille vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night, Machida vs. Anders, Arena Guilherme Paraenese, Belém, PA, Brazil

Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.

CES MMA 48, Twin River Casino, Lincoln, RI

Vacant Heavyweight Title

Greg Rebello vs. Travis Wiuff — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Charlotte — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn — Spectrum SportsNet/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto — NBC Sports Northwest/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — ESPN/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee — MSG Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento — ESPN/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Maine Red Claws at Northern Arizona Suns — Eleven Sports, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Prime — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Timeline: The Helmet Catch — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Carolina — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVS Sports/NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show live from Minneapolis, MN — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill (series finale) — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Dominque Belongs to Us — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, Dynamo Tennis Club, St. Petersburg, Russia

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

Davis Cup

World Group, 1st Round

Serbia vs. United States, Sportski Center Cair, Nis, Serbia

Rubber 1 (Laslo Djere vs. Sam Querrey) & Rubber 2 (Dusan Lajovic vs. John Isner) — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Spain vs. Great Britain, Club de Tenis Puente Romano, Marbella, Spain

Rubber 1 or 2 — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Australia vs. Germany, Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Rubber 3: Matthew Ebden/John Peers vs. Peter Gojowczyk/Tim Puetz— Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

Entertainment

Live PD: Roll Call-02.02.18 — A&E, 8 p.m.

Child Support — ABC, 8 p.m.

MacGyver — CBS, 8 p.m.

Hell’s Kitchen (season finale) — Fox, 8 p.m.

Blindspot — NBC, 8 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — The CW, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Broken — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Ancient Aliens: Declassified: Aliens Above and Below — History Channel, 8 p.m.

Ghost — Starz Encore, 8 p.m.

Live PD: Rewind No. 82 — A&E, 8:06 p.m.

Hashtag MeToo, Now What? (series premiere) — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: A Family Fortune — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-0 — CBS, 9 p.m.

Taken — NBC, 9 p.m.

Great Performances: Nas Live From the Kennedy Center: Classical Hip-Hop — PBS, 9 p.m.

Jane The Virgin — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD-02.02.18 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Treehouse Utopia — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Married to Medicine: Island Fever — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Cupcake Wars: Rob Zombie’s Great American Nightmare — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Of Monsters and Men — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Body Bizarre: My Hand Belongs to a Dead Man — Discovery Life Channel, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Casey and Catrina’s Kid-Friendly Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Married With Secrets: Dancing With Death — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Bring It!: National Pressure — Lifetime, 9 p.m.

Mysteries & Scandals: Christa Helm: a Hollywood Murder — Oxygen, 9 p.m.

The Trade: 101 (series premiere) — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Untold Stories of the E.R.: Blackout — TLC, 9 p.m.

Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Fiji Mysteries and The Filipino Terror — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Cake Hunters: A Tale of Two Cities Wedding Cake — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Family Seeks Perfect Party House in Ohio — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: The Farm — NBC, 10 p.m.

The Graham Norton Show — BBC America, 10 p.m.

Strike Back: Retribution (season premiere) — Cinemax, 10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.

Bride Killa: Blinded by Money — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

20/20 — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: The Bird Barn Treehouse — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

Gold Rush: White Water: Dredge Down — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Family Roots in Pacentro, Italy — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Grill Dads: I Didn’t Know You Served That Here — Food Network, 11 p.m.

High Maintenance: Namaste — HBO, 11 p.m.

2 Dope Queens: New York (series premiere) — HBO, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

This Is Not Happening: Filth (season premiere) — Comedy Central, midnight

Nightline — ABC, 12:37 a.m. (Saturday)