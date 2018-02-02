All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Women’s Competition
Carlton Blues vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.
Melbourne Demons vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Boxing
ShoBox: The New Generation: WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, IA
Vacant USBA Super Middleweight Title
Ronald Ellis vs. Junior Younan — Showtime, 10 p.m.
Top Rank Boxing, Bank of America Center, Corpus Christi, TX
WBO World Super Middleweight Title
Weigh-In — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 21
FC Köln vs. Borussia Dortmund — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 2 p.m.
College Basketball
Men’s
Yale at Princeton — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 6 p.m.
Western Michigan at Buffalo — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
URI at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Iona — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia — SNY, 7 p.m.
Illinois-Chicago at Oakland — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
Utah at Colorado — FS1, 9 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
Women’s
Columbia at Harvard — NESNplus, 6 p.m.
Creighto at DePaul — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona State — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.
Cal at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.
USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
College Football
All-Star Challenge — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
College Gymnastics
Florida at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at LSU — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
Notre Dame at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Boston University at UMass — NESN/Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Maine — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan — Fox Sports North Plus/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at St. Cloud State — Fox Sports North, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
RPI at Colgate — Eleven Sports, 11:30 p.m. (same night coverage)
College Volleyball
Men’s
Cal-Santa Barbara at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.
College Wrestling
Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
Cricket
Big Bash League
Adelaide Strikers vs. Melbourne Renegades — NBCSN, noon (same day coverage)
Golf
European Tour
Maybank Championship, Saujana Golf & Country Club (Palm Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m.
3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
PGA Tour
Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Ligue 1
Marseille vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.
The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night, Machida vs. Anders, Arena Guilherme Paraenese, Belém, PA, Brazil
Weigh-In — FS1, 6 p.m.
CES MMA 48, Twin River Casino, Lincoln, RI
Vacant Heavyweight Title
Greg Rebello vs. Travis Wiuff — AXS TV, 9 p.m.
Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.
MLB
Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
NBA
Indiana at Charlotte — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn — Spectrum SportsNet/YES, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Toronto — NBC Sports Northwest/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia — ESPN/Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee — MSG Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 9 p.m.
Utah at Phoenix — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento — ESPN/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA G League
Maine Red Claws at Northern Arizona Suns — Eleven Sports, 9:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Players Only — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Super Bowl Prime — NFL Network, 9 p.m.
The Timeline: The Helmet Catch — NFL Network, 10 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Carolina — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Columbus — NBC Sports California/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/TVS Sports/NBC Sports Washington/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.
NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:45 p.m.
On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.
Soccer
Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show live from Minneapolis, MN — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill (series finale) — ESPN, 6 p.m.
SEC Storied: Dominque Belongs to Us — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
WTA Tour
St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Sibur Arena, Dynamo Tennis Club, St. Petersburg, Russia
Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.
Davis Cup
World Group, 1st Round
Serbia vs. United States, Sportski Center Cair, Nis, Serbia
Rubber 1 (Laslo Djere vs. Sam Querrey) & Rubber 2 (Dusan Lajovic vs. John Isner) — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.
Spain vs. Great Britain, Club de Tenis Puente Romano, Marbella, Spain
Rubber 1 or 2 — Tennis Channel, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)
Australia vs. Germany, Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia
Rubber 3: Matthew Ebden/John Peers vs. Peter Gojowczyk/Tim Puetz— Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.
Entertainment
Live PD: Roll Call-02.02.18 — A&E, 8 p.m.
Child Support — ABC, 8 p.m.
MacGyver — CBS, 8 p.m.
Hell’s Kitchen (season finale) — Fox, 8 p.m.
Blindspot — NBC, 8 p.m.
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — The CW, 8 p.m.
Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Broken — Discovery, 8 p.m.
Ancient Aliens: Declassified: Aliens Above and Below — History Channel, 8 p.m.
Ghost — Starz Encore, 8 p.m.
Live PD: Rewind No. 82 — A&E, 8:06 p.m.
Hashtag MeToo, Now What? (series premiere) — PBS, 8:30 p.m.
My Lottery Dream Home: A Family Fortune — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — ABC, 9 p.m.
Hawaii Five-0 — CBS, 9 p.m.
Taken — NBC, 9 p.m.
Great Performances: Nas Live From the Kennedy Center: Classical Hip-Hop — PBS, 9 p.m.
Jane The Virgin — The CW, 9 p.m.
Live PD-02.02.18 — A&E, 9 p.m.
Treehouse Masters: Treehouse Utopia — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Married to Medicine: Island Fever — Bravo, 9 p.m.
Cupcake Wars: Rob Zombie’s Great American Nightmare — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Gold Rush: Of Monsters and Men — Discovery, 9 p.m.
Body Bizarre: My Hand Belongs to a Dead Man — Discovery Life Channel, 9 p.m.
Texas Flip N Move: Casey and Catrina’s Kid-Friendly Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Married With Secrets: Dancing With Death — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Bring It!: National Pressure — Lifetime, 9 p.m.
Mysteries & Scandals: Christa Helm: a Hollywood Murder — Oxygen, 9 p.m.
The Trade: 101 (series premiere) — Showtime, 9 p.m.
Untold Stories of the E.R.: Blackout — TLC, 9 p.m.
Josh Gates’ Destination Truth: Fiji Mysteries and The Filipino Terror — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.
Cake Hunters: A Tale of Two Cities Wedding Cake — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: Family Seeks Perfect Party House in Ohio — HGTV, 10 p.m.
Dateline NBC: The Farm — NBC, 10 p.m.
The Graham Norton Show — BBC America, 10 p.m.
Strike Back: Retribution (season premiere) — Cinemax, 10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher — HBO, 10 p.m.
Bride Killa: Blinded by Money — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
20/20 — ABC, 10:01 p.m.
Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: The Bird Barn Treehouse — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.
Gold Rush: White Water: Dredge Down — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.
House Hunters International: Family Roots in Pacentro, Italy — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
The Grill Dads: I Didn’t Know You Served That Here — Food Network, 11 p.m.
High Maintenance: Namaste — HBO, 11 p.m.
2 Dope Queens: New York (series premiere) — HBO, 11:30 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
This Is Not Happening: Filth (season premiere) — Comedy Central, midnight
Nightline — ABC, 12:37 a.m. (Saturday)