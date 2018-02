All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFLX Tournament: Day 2, Etihad Stadium, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Carlton Blues vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m.

Hawthorn Hawks v.s Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

North Melbourne Kangaoos vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

Essendon Bombers vs .St. Kilda Saints — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 4:30 a.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus 5 p.m.

Melbourne Grand Final — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a,m.

Women’s

Adelaide Crows vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

AFLX Tournament: Day 3, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Great Western Sydney Giants vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Sydney Swans vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Richmond Tigers vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Western Bulldogs vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Gold Coast Suns vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Sydney Grand Final — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing, Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV

Vacant WBO World Lightweight Title

Paulus Moses vs. Raymundo Beltran — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

Hertha BCS Berlin vs. FSV Mainz 05 — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Lafayette at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

URI at St. Bonaventure — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Brown at Harvard — NESN, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia — SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgia Southern – ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Wright State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Seton Hall at St. John’s — FS2, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul — Fox Sports Net, 8 p.m.

USC at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington State at Utah — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Perfect 10 Challenge — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Kentucky at Alabama — SESC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Denver and Southern Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UMass-Lowell at Providence — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Minnesota-Duluth — Fox College Sports Pacific/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Denver at Duke — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Wrestling

Nebraska at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Chelsea vs. Hull City — FS2, 2:50 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic, TwinEagles Club (Talon Course), Naples, FL

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Genesis Open, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s Australian Open, Kooyonga Golf Club, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1

AS Monaco vs. Dijon FCO — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 194, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Heavyweight Grand Prix: 1st Round

Roy Nelson vs. Matt Mitrione — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

Legacy Righting Alliance 33, The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

Welterweights

Jaleel Willis vs. Kyle Stewart — ASX TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 43: Best Fights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

PowerShares QQQ 300, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

1st Practice — FS1, noon

Final Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Practice — FS1, 1 p.m.

Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Qualifying — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 3 p.m.

Behind the Wheel 2018 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

All-Star Weekend, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

2018 Rising Stars Practice — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rising Stars Challenge: World vs. USA — TNT, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: All-Star Friday — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Columbus — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg — Altitude/TSN3, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas — NHL Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live 2017-18 — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schei — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Quarterfinals 1 & 2 — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.

WTA Tour

Qatar Total Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Quarterfinals — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.

Center Court: ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament & New York Open: Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 p.m.