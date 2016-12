All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Diamond Head Classic, Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

Semifinals

Tulsa vs. San Diego State — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

San Francisco/Utah vs. Illinois State/Hawaii — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Consolation Games

Southern Mississippi vs. Stephen F. Austin — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

San Francisco/Utah vs. Illinois State/Hawaii — ESPNU, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Las Vegas Classic, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

3rd Place Game

Southeast Missouri State vs. Troy — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Championship Game

DePaul vs. Wyoming — FS1, 11 p.m.

Miami at Holy Cross — Campus Insiders, noon

UMass-Lowell at Loyola (MD) — Campus Insiders, 1 p.m.

Auburn at UConn — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Providence at Boston College — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Pacific Union at Pacific — Campus Insiders, 5 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Houston — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Florida A&M at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10;30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football

Bahamas Bowl, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Old Dominion vs. Eastern Kentucky — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Armed Forces Bowl, Amon Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Louisiana Tech vs. Navy — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Dollar General Bowl, Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Ohio vs. Troy — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: A Day in the Life of a Coach: Keegan Oliver and Ryan Dickson — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

AXS TV Fights: Fighters You Should Know — AXS TV, 10 p.m.

MLB

The Statcast Year in Review — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Best of MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

Empty Cup: Quest for the 1992 NASCAR Championship — FS1, 8 a.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Boston — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Fantasy and Friends — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at New York Islanders — MSG Buffalo/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at New York Rangers — Fox Sports North/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus — Sportsnet East/RDS/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh — TVA Sports/MSG Plus 2/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Boston at Carolina — NESN/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Florida — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago — Altitude/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona — Sportsnet Ontario/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose — Sportsnet Oilers/Comcast SportsNet California, 10:30 p.m./NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday, joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL All Access: The Outdoor Classics — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West), 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 8:30 p.m.

Road to the NHL Outdoor Classics (season premiere) — Epix, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

Scottish Premier League

Motherwell vs. Aberdeen — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Soccer

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

His & Hers (The Final Days) — ESPN2, noon

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

ESPN Films: Unguarded — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Playing for the Mob — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Sport Science: NFL Plays of the Year — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight