All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

JLT Community Series

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

Melbourne Demons vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 25

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. SV Werder Bremen — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Harvard at New Mexico State — Fox College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m..

South Alabama at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big South Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Kimmel Arena, University of North Carolina-Asheville, Asheville, NC

Radford vs. Winthrop — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville vs. Liberty — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

Quarterfinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Nebraska vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Penn State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue vs. Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

B1G Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

1st Round, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Green Bay vs. Detroit Mercy — ESPN3, 5:30 p.m.

Cleveland State vs. Youngstown State — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Rider vs. Saint Peter’s — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Canisius vs. Quinnipiac — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Loyola (Chicago) vs. Northern Iowa — ESPN3/Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 1 p.m.

Drake vs. Bradley — ESPN3/Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois vs. Missouri State — ESPN3/Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Illinois State vs. Indiana State — ESPN3/Fox Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 9:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Murray State vs. Jacksonville State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Belmont vs. Austin Peay — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Conference Tournament

1st Round, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, NC

The Citadel vs. Virginia Military Institute — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Samford vs. Chattanooga — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

1st Round, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Loyola Marymount vs. Portland — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara vs. Pepperdine — BYUtv, 11:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Toledo — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Bowling Green — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

URI at Davidson — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Duke vs. North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 11 a.m.

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 6 p.m.

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic Sun Tournament

Quarterfinals (Home Sites)

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Stetson — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Lipscomb — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

1st Round, Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Kansas State vs. Kansas — Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Central, 9:30 p.m.

Horizon League Tournament

1st Round, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Oakland vs. Illinois-Chicago, ESPN3, noon

Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Times Union Center, Albany, NY

Quinnipiac vs. Monmouth — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Marist vs. Manhattan — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, IN

Belmont vs. Jacksonville State — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin vs. Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament

Quarterfinals, KeyArena, Seattle, WA

Colorado vs. Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 2:30 p.m.

Cal vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

USC vs. Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Arizona, 11:30 p.m.

Southeastern Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

LSUE vs. Texas A&M — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Georgia vs. Missouri — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

West Coast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Pacific — BYUtv, 5:30 p.m.

Boise State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Utah State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

New Hampshire at Maine — NESN/Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Denver — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Softball

Arizona at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Cycling

UCI Track Cycling World Championships, Omnisport Apeldoorn, Apeldoorn, Netherlands

Day 3 — Olympic Channel, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Tshwane Open, Pretoria Country Club, Waterkloof, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec Golf Club, Mexico City, Mexico

2nd Round —Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Cologuard Classic, Omni Tucson National Resort (Catalina Course), Tucson, AZ

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

LPGA Tour

Women’s World Championship, Sentosa Golf Club (New Tanjong Course), Sentosa Island, Singapore

3rd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Gymnastics

Nastia Liukin Cup, Sears Centre Arena, Hoffman Estates, IL

Highlights — Olympic Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

AS Monaco vs. Bordeaux — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Weigh-In — FS2, 7 p.m.

Bellator 195, WinStar World Casino & Resort, Thackerville, OK

Bantamweight World Title Fight

Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo — Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 34, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Prior Lake, MN

LFA Lightweight Title

Rob Watley vs. Brandon Jenkins — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks Fighting 43: Best Fights — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. New York Yankees — Fox Sports Southeast/YES, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest Plus, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Kansas City vs. San Diego — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports San Diego, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

New York Mets vs. Houston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

Hot Stove (season finale) — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

1st Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

Xfinity Series

Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

1st Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 5 p.m.

Camping World Truck Series

Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 6 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Las Vegas — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Orlando — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Fox Sports Southwest/WGN, 8 p.m.

Denver at Memphis — Altitude 2/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Washington — ESPN/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix — Fox Sports Oklahoma/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah — ESPN/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports North Plus/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10:30 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles Clippers — MSG Network/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA. TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Windy City Bulls at Long Island Nets — Eleven Sports, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Drive at Canton Charge — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Sioux Falls Skyforce — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Maine Red Claws at Wisconsin Herd — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Austin Spurs — Facebook Live, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Northern Arizona Suns — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Santa Cruz Warriors — Eleven Sports, 10 p.m.

Reno Big Horns at South Bay Lakers — Facebook Live, 10 p.m.

NFL

2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live: Scouting Combine Special — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

Montreal at New York Islanders — TSN2/RDS/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida — TVA Sports/MSG Western New York/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Detroit Plus/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — Fox Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New York Rangers at Calgary — MSG 2/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim — Sportsnet 360/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver — Fox Sports Tennessee/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas — TSN5/RDS/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Rugby

World Rugby Sevens Series, Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Samoa vs. United States — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, noon

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV) noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Swimming

USA Pro Swim Series, McAuley Aquatic Center, Atlanta, GA

Day 2: Finals — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Tennis

ATP Tour

Dubai Duty Free Championships, Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

ATP Tour

Abierto Mexicano, Acapulco Princess Mundo Imperial, Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico

Semifinal 1 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Semifinal 2 — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.