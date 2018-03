All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Men’s

JLT Community Series

Sydney Swans vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 3:30 a.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Boxing

ShoBox: The Next Generation, Buffalo Run Casino, Miami, OK

Interim WBC World Super Lightweight Title

Regis Prograis vs. Julius Indongo — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Golden Boy Boxing, OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, CA

Welterweights

Alexis Rocha vs. Miguel Dumas — ESPN2, midnight (same night coverage)

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

FSV Mainz 05 vs. FC Schalke 04 — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Weekly — FS1, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

Stanford at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

American Athletic Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

SMU vs. Cincinnati — ESPN2, noon

Memphis vs. Tulane — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Temple vs. Wichita State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Central Florida vs. Houston — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Clemson vs. Virginia — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Duke vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Tournament

Quarterfinals, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

URI vs. Virginia Commonwealth — NBCSN, noon

St. Joseph’s vs. George Mason — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. Richmond — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Davidson vs. Saint Louis — NBCSN, 8:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament

Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Providence vs. Xavier — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Butler vs. Villanova — FS1, 9 p.m.

Big East Tournament Bridge Show — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament Postgame Show — FS1, 11 p.m.

Big Sky Tournament

Semifinals, Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

Montana vs. Northern Colorado — Eleven Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Eastern Washington vs. Southern Utah — Eleven Sports, 11 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

Semifinals, Sprint Center, Kansas City, MO

Kansas State vs Kansas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Big West Tournament

Semifinals, Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Cal State-Fullerton vs. Cal-Davis — ESPN3, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Cal-Irvine — ESPNU, midnight

Conference USA Tournament

Semifinals, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

Marshall vs. Southern Mississippi — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Mid-American Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, OH

Buffalo vs. Kent State — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan — CBSSports.com, 9 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Scope Arena, Norfolk, VA

Hampton vs. North Carolina A&T — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Morgan State vs. North Carolina Central — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Nevada vs. San Diego State — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Utah State vs. New Mexico — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament

Semifinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Arizona vs. UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

USC vs. Oregon — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament Postgame — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Southeast Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Scottrade Center, St. Louis, MO

Auburn vs. Alabama — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Georgia — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida vs. Arkansas — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, TX

Southeastern Louisiana vs. Sam Houston State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Nicholls State vs. Stephen F. Austin — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Tournament

Quarterfinals, Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Texas State — ESPN3, 12:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Appalachian State — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Georgia State vs. Troy — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Utah Valley vs. Grand Canyon — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State vs. Seattle — ESPN3, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

America East Tournament

Championship, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, ME

Maine vs. Hartford — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Big Sky Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Reno Events Center, Reno, NV

Northern Colorado vs. Weber State — Eleven Sports, 3 p.m.

Idaho vs. Eastern Washington — Pluto.TV, 5:30 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Semifinals, Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

UAB vs. Rice — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Championship, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Boise State vs. Nevada — Stadium/Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Arkansas, Arizona State and Denver at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Penn State, Texas women and Utah State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

ECAC Tournament

Quarterfinal, Bright-Landry Hockey Center, Allston, MA

Game 1: Dartmouth at Harvard — NESN, 7 p.m.

Hockey East Tournament

Quarterfinal, Schneider Arena, Providence College, Providence, RI

Game 1: Maine at Providence — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Illinois State at Oklahoam — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 6 p.m.

eSports

ELeague

Road to the Boston Major-The New Champion — TBS, 10 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

Inidan Open, DLF Golf & Country Club (Gary Player Course), New Delhi, India

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m.

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort & Golf Club (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

Toshiba Classic, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 35, Arena Theatre Houston, Houston, TX

Catchweights

Nick Newell vs. Sonny Luque — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Ryan Machan & Krissy Pomerlau — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 1 p.m.

Anaheim vs. Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports West, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego — Fox Sports San Diego, 3 p.m.

Kansas City (SS) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers — Spectrum SportsNet LA, 3 p.m.

Oakland vs. Milwaukee — Fox Sports Wisconsin, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

St. Louis vs. Houston — Fox Sports Midwest, 6 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NSCAR Cup Series

TicketGuardian 500, Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Practice — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

Xfinity Series

DC Solar 200, Phoenix International Raceway, Avondale, AZ

Practice — FS1, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Indiana — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit — WGN/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Houston at Toronto — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee — MSG Network/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Utah at Memphis — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans — NBA TV/NBC Sports Washington/Fox Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver — Spectrum SportsNet/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Portland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Clipppers — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Delaware 87ers at Fort Wayne Mad Ants — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Maine Red Claws at Erie BayHawks — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Greensboro Swarm — Facebook Live, 7 p.m.

Lakeland Magic at Wisconsin Herd — Twitch, 8 p.m.

Texas Legends at Oklahoma City Blue — Facebook Live, 8 p.m.

Reno Bighorns at Austin Spurs — Facebook Live, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona Suns at Salt Lake City Stars — Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Columbus — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Detroit Plus/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Ottawa — Sportsnet West/TSN5/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Vancouver — Fox Sports North/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Paralympics

2018 Paralympic Winter Games, PyeongChang, Republic of Korea

Opening Ceremony — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Alpine Skiing-Men’s and Women’s Downhill — Olympic Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Biathlon & Alpine Skiing — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Soccer

La Liga Show — beIN Sports, noon

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.