All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament: 1st Round

West Region, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Texas A&M vs. Providence — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Lipscomb — CBS, 2:45 p.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

East Region, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Purdue vs. Cal State-Fullerton — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Butler — truTV, 3:10 p.m.

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce

East Region, Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Wichita State vs. Marshall — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

West Virginia vs. Murray State — TNT, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Carter Blackburn/Debbie Antonelli//John Schriffen

South Region, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Cincinnati vs. Georgia State — TBS, 2 p.m.

Nevada vs. Texas — TBS, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl

South Region, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Creighton vs. Kansas State — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Virginia vs. Maryland-Baltimore County — TNT, 9:20 p.m.

Announcers: Jim Nantz/Grant Hill/Bill Raftery//Tracy Wolfson

Midwest Region, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

TCU vs. Syracuse — CBS, 9:40 p.m.

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Jim Spanarkel//Allie LaForce

West Region, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Xavier vs. Texas Southern — TBS, 7:20 p.m.

Missouri vs. Florida State — TBS, 9:50 p.m.

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Jamie Erdahl

Midwest Region, Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Auburn vs. College of Charleston — truTV, 7:27 p.m.

Clemson vs. New Mexico State — truTV, 9:57 p.m.

Announcers: Carter Blackburn/Debbie Antontelli//John Schriffen

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

Road to the Final Four — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2018 — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Tip Off — truTV, 7 p.m.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Press Conference 2018 — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Tournament: 1st Round

Kansas City Region, Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

Maryland vs. Princeton — ESPN2, noon

Elon vs. North Carolina State — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: John Brickley/Mike Thibault

Lexington Region, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

Louisville vs. Boise State — ESPN2, noon

Marquette vs. Dayton — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Beth Mowins/Nell Fortner

Lexington Region, Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennesee, Knoxville, TN

Oregon State vs. Western Kentucky — ESPN2, noon

Tennessee vs. Liberty — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Brenda VanLengen/Carol Ross

Spokane Region, Reed Arena, Texas A&M University, College Station, TX

DePaul vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, noon

Texas A&M vs. Drake — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Lowell Galindo/Andraya Carter

Albany Region, Colonial Life Arena, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Cal vs. Virginia — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina A&T — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Sunderland/Steffi Sorensen

Lexington Region, Ferrell Center, Baylor University, Waco, TX

Michigan vs. Northern Colorado — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Baylor vs. Grambling State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Eric Frede/Christy Thomaskutty

Spokane Region, Matthew Knight Arena, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Green Bay vs. Minneosta — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Oregon vs. Seattle — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/LaChina Robinson

Spokane Region, Purcell Pavilion, University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame vs. Cal State-Northridge — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

South Dakota State vs. Villanova — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Brooke Weisbrod

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Studio — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.