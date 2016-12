All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

West Virginia at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at USC — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston University — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Army — Campus Insiders, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

URI at Saint Louis — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Loyola (MD) at American — Campus Insiders, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Texas at Kansas State — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Kansas at TCU — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

South Carolina at Memphis — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

USC at Oregon — FS1, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

Inside College Basketball: A-10 Tipoff — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Marquette at Georgetown — Fox Sports Net, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 6 p.m.

St. John’s at Seton Hall — FS2, 7 p.m.

College Football

Liberty Bowl, Liberty Bowl Stadium, Memphis, TN

TCU vs. Georgia — ESPN, noon

Sun Bowl, Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

North Carolina vs. Stanford — CBS, 2 p.m.

Music City Bowl, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Tennessee vs. Nebraska — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona Bowl, Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Air Force vs. South Alabama — American Sports Network/Campus Insiders, 5:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Florida State vs. Michigan — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Finebaum Film Room: Peach Bowl — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Penn State Rose Bowl Media Day 2017 — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Pregame Show — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football Playoff Postgame Show — ESPN, 11:40 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Great Lakes Invitational, Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

3rd Place Game

Michigan vs. Michigan State — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Michigan Tech vs. Western Michigan — Fox College Sports Atlantic/Fox Sports Detroit Plus/STO, 7 p.m.

Mariucci Classic, Mariucci Arena, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota vs. Mercyhurst — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North Plus, 8 p.m.

College Wrestling

Midlands at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.,m.

English Premier League

Hull City vs. Everton — NBCSN, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 4:45 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Group A, Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Switzerland vs. Denmark — TSN/TSN3/NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Group B, Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Slovakia vs. Latvia — TSN/TSN4/NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — FS1, 8 p.m.

Main Event — Pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Prefight Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Post Fight Show — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB 2016: Year In Review — MLB Network, 9 p.m..

NBA

Los Angeles Clippers at Houston — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Fantasy and Friends — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Carolina — WGN/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/West)/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver — Fox Sports West/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Jose — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Comcast SportsNet California, 10 p.m./NHL Network, midnight (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Scottish Premier League

Heart of Midlothian vs. Aberdeen — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:40 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show: End of the Year Special — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Total Italian Football: Winter Break Special — beIN Sports, 4 p.m.

The Ligue 1. Show: Mid Season Review — beIN Sports, 4:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Witness: Olympics and Paralympics Key Moments — BBC World News, 7:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

His & Hers (The Final Days) — ESPN2, noon

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:50 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Entertainment

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Historic Haul — Discovery, 7 p.m.

Caught on Camera With Nick Cannon — NBC, 8 p.m.

Married to Medicine: Brutally Honest Makeover — Bravo, 8 p.m.

The Hills Have Eyes 2 — IFC, 8 p.m.

Titanic: Mysteries at the Museum — Travel Channel, 8 p.m.

Midnight Lace — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Vanished — NBC, 9 p.m.

Live PD: Best of Live PD (No. 2)-Top 20 Momentse — A&E, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: Adventure Headquarters — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Married to Medicine Houston: I Left My Heart in San Antonio — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Game Over — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Doomsday: 10 Ways the World Will End: Alien Invasion: Deep Sea Disasater — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Wives With Knives: Southern Spirit — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Paranormal Lockdown: Oliver House — TLC, 9 p.m.

Mysteries at the Museum: North Pole Expedition, Iceberg Fleet and the Minnesota Iceman — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: Bon-Appé-Treehouse — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Married to Medicine Houston: An Indencent Proposal (season finale) — Gravo, 10 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Grit and Peserverance — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Truth Is Stranger Than Florida: The Mystery of Anna Maria Island (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Alaska Haunting: Dead of Winter: Gold Town Terror — TLC, 10 p.m.

20/20: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack: Palette Cleanse — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Panic Room — Cinemax, midnight