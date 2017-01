All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Western Michigan at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

URI at Dayton — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Iona at Monmouth — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Valparaiso — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Kent State at Ohio — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Arizona State at Utah — Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Oregona at Cal — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

USC at Washington — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 11 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1 p.m.

ESPN Recruiting Nation — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Gymanstics

Georgia at LSU — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Oklahoma — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Oklahoma/STO, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UMass-Lowell at New Hampshire — American Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Notre Dame — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Bemidji State at Bowling Green — American Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado College at Minnesota-Duluth — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Denver — Altitude 2, 9:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Iowa at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

West Ham United vs. Manchester City — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Tournament of Champions, Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course), Kapalua, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

AXS TV Fights: Best of 2016 — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

New York at Milwaukee — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Golden State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Nashville at Florida — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Tennessee/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey — Sportsnet Ontario/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago — NHL Network/Fox Sports Carolinas/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Colorado — MSG Plus 2/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Shate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central: Maple Leafs Pregame — Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Rugby

Premiership Rugby

Newcastle Falcons vs. Bath — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 2 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

His & Hers (The Final Days) — ESPN, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

Qatar Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 8:30 a.m. & 10:30 a.m.

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Hopman Cup, Perth Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Group A

Switzerland vs. France — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

ATP Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 p.m.

WTA Tour

Brisbane International, Queensland Tennis Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Final — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Entertainment

Last Man Standing — ABC, 8 p.m.

Ginormous Food: Louisville’s Epic Eats (series premiere) — Food Network, 8 p.m.

MacGyver — CBS, 8 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Deadly Misfortune: Murder on Maiden Lane — A&E, 8 p.m.

Married to Medicine: Hawaii Five Solo — Bravo, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Game Over — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Weather Underground — Weather Channel, 8 p.m.

Dr. Ken — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home: Dreaming on the Chesapeake Bay (seaason premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-O — CBS, 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (season premiere) — Fox, 9 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD — A&E, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Abandonment — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Family Friendly Oasis vs. No-Go — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Wives With Knives: Perils of Paranoia — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Wild Borneo — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

The Nasty Show Volume II: Hosted by Brad Williams — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Paranormal Lockdown: St. Ignatius Hospital — TLC, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: Frank Lloyd Lakehouse — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

House Hunters: City Charmer Versus Rustic Home in West Virginia — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Forbidden: Dying for Love: The Sergeant and the Schoolgirl — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Alaska Haunting: Dead of Winter: Buried Secrets — TLC, 10 p.m.

20/20: Scientology: A War Without Guns — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: International: Scandinavia (season premiere) — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

Gold Rush: Monster Machines — Discovery, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Love Adventure in Prague — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Joy — HBO2, 11 p.m.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack: Happy Half-Hour — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.