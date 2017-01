All Times Eastern

Bobsleigh

IBSF World Cup, Winterberg, Germany

Women’s Bobsleigh — Universal HD, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions, Hialeah Park Racing & Casino, Hialeah, FL

WBA Super World Super Welterweight Title

Yuri Foreman vs. Erislandy Lara — Spike, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Toledo at Central Michigan — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Oakland — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

St. John’s at Georgetown — FS1, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Utah — Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at UCLA — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oregon at USC — Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Georgia at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

LSU at Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Denver at Western Michigan — American Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Colgate at Quinnipiac — SNY, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North Plus/STO, 8 p.m.

Nebraksa-Omaha at Colorado College — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports North, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Ohio State at Stanford — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Rutgers at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Leeds United vs. Derby County — beIN Sports, 2:40 p.m.

English Football League Cup Highlights — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Euoprean Tour

South African Open, Glendower Golf Club, City of Ekurhuleni, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Diamond Resorts Invitational, Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort, Orlando, FL

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Latin America Amateur Championship, Club de Golf de Panama, Panama City, Panama

2nd Round — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, HI

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 1, The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

Bantamweight Championship

Steven Peterson vs. Leandro Hugo — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Atlanta — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Utah — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Washington — NHL Network/Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Rangers — TSN4/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina — MSG Buffalo/Fox Sports Carolinas, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Florida — MSG Plus/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary — MSG Plus 2/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Winnipeg at Arizona — TSN3/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Martin St. Louis Jersey Retirement Ceremony — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, Wengen, Switzerland

Men’s Super Combined — Universal HD, 5:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

FIFA Football — beIN Sports, noon

Total Italian Football — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1:30 p.m.

Football Focus — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show with guest host Peter Burns — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

Swimming

USA Swimming arena Pro Swim Series, Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Day 1 — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Center Court: ASB Classic (ATP Tour)/Australian Open Qualifiers (Men’s and Women’s Round 3) — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Racquet Bracket — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Entertainment

Last Man Standing — ABC, 8 p.m.

Ginormous Food: Philadelphia’s Beasts of the East — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Outback Wrangler: Big Croc (season premiere) — NatGeo Wild, 8 p.m.

Rosewood — Fox, 8 p.m.

The Vampire Diaries — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Revenge Kills: Street Law; Standing Up — A&E, 8 p.m.

Married to Medicine: Hawaii Five-Uh Oh — Bravo, 8 p.m.

Gold Rush: Pay Dirt: Abandonment — Discovery, 8 p.m.

Sisters — HBO, 8 p.m.

Scientology: A Student’s Descent — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Top Ten Most Bizarre Weather — Weather Channel, 8 p.m.

Charlie Rose-The Week — PBS, 8:30 p.m.

Outback Wrangler: Invasion of the Salties — NatGeo Wild, 8:30 p.m.

Dr. Ken — ABC, 8:31 p.m.

My Lottery Dream Home — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC, 9 p.m.

Hawaii Five-O — CBS, 9 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow — Fox, 9 p.m.

Emerald City — NBC, 9 p.m.

Great Performances: Bel Canto The Opera — PBS, 9 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — The CW, 9 p.m.

Live PD: 01.13.17 — A&E, 9 p.m.

Summer House: Summer House (series premiere) — Bravo, 9 p.m.

Anderson Cooper Special: History Made: The Legacy of Michelle Obama — CNN, 9 p.m.

Gold Rush: Lifeline — Discovery, 9 p.m.

Texas Flip N Move: Beautiful Barndominium vs. Junkyard Jewel — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Straight Outta Compton — HBO2, 9 p.m.

Wives With Knives: Shear Rage — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Snake City: Bites Back: Kiss of Death — NatGeo Wild, 9 p.m.

Paranormal Lockdown: Waverly Hills & Trans-Alleghenies Unlocked — TLC, 9 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Out on a Limb: How ‘Bout Them Apples — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

House Hunters: Vintage vs. Modern in Charlotte, NC — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Dateline NBC: Barack Obama: The Reality of Hope — NBC, 10 p.m.

The Wheel: Abandoned (series premiere) — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Forbidden: Dying for Love: Sex and the Married Man — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Snake City: Deadliest Catch (season premiere) — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

20/20: My Reality: A Hidden America — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Treehouse Masters: Nature’s Super HQ — Animal Planet, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Earth, Wind and Bucharest — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

How to Be Single — HBO2, 11 p.m.

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack: Sharing is Caring — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — NBC, 11:34 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The House Bunny — Starz, 11:53 p.m.