Disney: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — C

Wonderful Pistachios: Treadmill — C

Buick: Pee Wee — B

Disney: Marvel: Logan — C

T-Mobile: #UnlimitedMoves — B minus

Honda: Yearbooks — A minus

Bai: Jentleman — C minus

Transformers: The Last Knight — D

Tide: #BradshawStain — A

Sprint: Car — C

Coca-Cola: Love Story — B

Hulu: The Handmaid’s Tale — B

WeatherTech — C

Febreze: America’s Halftime Bathroom Break — A

Alfa-Romeo: Ricing Dragons — B

Michelob Ultra — C

TurboTax: Humpty Hospital — D

Lexus: Man and Machine — C

Universal: The Fate of the Furious — D

Squarespace: John Malkovich.com — B

Wendy’s: Othr-Guyz — B