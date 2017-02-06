Posted byon
Disney: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales — C
Wonderful Pistachios: Treadmill — C
Buick: Pee Wee — B
Disney: Marvel: Logan — C
T-Mobile: #UnlimitedMoves — B minus
Honda: Yearbooks — A minus
Bai: Jentleman — C minus
Transformers: The Last Knight — D
Tide: #BradshawStain — A
Sprint: Car — C
Coca-Cola: Love Story — B
Hulu: The Handmaid’s Tale — B
WeatherTech — C
Febreze: America’s Halftime Bathroom Break — A
Alfa-Romeo: Ricing Dragons — B
Michelob Ultra — C
TurboTax: Humpty Hospital — D
Lexus: Man and Machine — C
Universal: The Fate of the Furious — D
Squarespace: John Malkovich.com — B
Wendy’s: Othr-Guyz — B