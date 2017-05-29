All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Relegation Playoff: 2nd Leg

Eintracht Braunschweig vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Bundesliga Match Day — FS1, 2 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Selection Show — ESPN2, noon

College Golf

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships

National Championship, Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL

Individual — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship

National Championship, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Maryland vs. Ohio State — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

English Football League Championship

Huddersfield Town vs. Reading — beIN Sports, 9:55 a.m.

Horse Racing

Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Memorial Day Special — FS2/MSG Plus, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 179: Aldo vs. Mendes 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Bailtmore — ESPN/YES/MASN, 1 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/WGN, 2 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports North, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland — NBC Sports California/STO, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — ESPN/Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 7:15 p.m

Tampa Bay at Texas — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 9 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Arizona/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Fox Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 4 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco — ESPN/MASN2/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego — WLS/Fox Sports San Diego, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Interleague

Seattle at Colorado — Root Sports Northwest/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto — Fox Sports Ohio/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Anaheim — MLB Network/Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports West, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

The Top 100 Players of 2017: 50-41 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Top 100 Players of 2017: Reactions — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Game 1: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live from Pittsburgh, PA — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pre-Game Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime live from Pittsburgh, PA — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post-Game Show — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Sailing

America’s Cup Qualifiers, Great Sound, Bermuda

Round 1 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Soccer

Toulon Tournament

Group Play

Group A, Stadium De Lattre, Aubagne, France

Engalnd vs. Angola — beIN Sports, 1:15 p.m.

Japan vs. Cuba — beIN Sports, 3:10 p.m. (same day coverage)

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

FA Cup Final Review — FS2, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beiN Sports, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV) noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SEC Now: Road to Omaha — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Big Shot — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

French Open, Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Ultimate Disc

USA Women’s College Championship — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

USA Men’s College Championship — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Entertainment

We Stand Alone Together: The Men of Easy Company — HBO2, 7:40 a.m.

Band of Brothers: Currahee — HBO2, 9 a.m.

Band of Brothers: Day of Days — HBO2, 10:15 a.m.

Band of Brothers: Carentan — HBO2, 11:10 a.m.

Band of Brothers: Replacements — HBO2, 12:20 p.m.

Band of Brothers: Crossroads — HBO2, 1:25 p.m.

Band of Brothers: Bastogne — HBO2, 2:25 p.m.

Band of Brothers: The Breaking Point — HBO2, 3:35 p.m.

Band of Brothers: The Last Patrol — HBO2, 4:50 p.m.

Band of Brothers: Why We Fight — HBO2, 5:55 p.m.

Band of Brothers: Points — HBO2, 6:55 p.m.

Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Orlando — PBS, 8 p.m.

River Monsters: Final Cast: Reel Ripper — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

America’s Most Desperate Landscape — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

Kids BBQ Championship: Chuckwagon Challenge — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Sully — HBO, 8 p.m.

Who Killed Angie Dodge? Keith Morrison Investigates — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Bite, Sting, Kill — NatGeoWild, 8 p.m.

Destination Tokyo — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Tony Hawk (season premiere) — The CW, 9 p.m

Pool Kings: From Eyesore to Ultimate Pool Party Paradise — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: Flying High in a Tiny House — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Merchants of Fear — A&E, 9 p.m.

River Monsters: Killers From the Abyss — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Born Schizophrenic: Big Changes — Discovery Life Channel, 9 p.m.

America: Promised Land: Part 1 — History Channel, 9 p.m.

Bad Moms — Showcase, 9 p.m.

Lucifer (season finale) — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Pool Kings: All the Way Around — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: Family Shops Tiny and Mobile in Phoenix, Arizona — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

The Mummy: HBO First Look — HBO, 9:45 p.m.

House Hunters: All the Way to Fla. — HGTV, 10 p.m.

American Dad: Bazooka Steve — TBS, 10 p.m.

Independent Lens: Farmer/Veteran — PBS, 10 p.m.

River Monsters: Jeremy’s Monster Story — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

The Real Story With Maria Elena Salinas: A Mother’s Quest — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Explorer: S10 Ep 13 — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Rocky Balboa — The Movie Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: Second Chances in St. Thomas — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Angie Tribeca: If You See Something, Solve Something — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

The Therapist: Young M.A. — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country: The City Is on Our Shoulders — USA Network, 11:05 p.m.