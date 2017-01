All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

St. John’s at Georgetown — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Coastal Carolina — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

URI at La Salle — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Alabama vs. Clemson — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

CFP National Championship Megacast

Homers Telecast — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Coaches Film Room — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN Voices — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sounds of the Game (no announcers) — ESPN Classic, 8:30 p.m.

Command Center — ESPN Goal Line, 8:30 p.m.

Data Center — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Home Town Radio — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Sky Cam — ESPN3, 8:30 p.m.

Finebaum Film Room — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College GameDay live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — ESPN, 2 p.m.

CFB Daily: Championship Experts — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

ESPNU Film Room: CFP National Championship — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CFP National Championship Countdown — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Nation live from Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Homer’s Telecast Pregame: 2017 CFP National Championship — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU/ESPN Classic, 7:30 p.m.

Pregame Rush — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews/ESPNU/ESPN Classic/SEC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — ESPN, 11:45 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 11:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:45 p.m.

FA Cup

Third Round Proper

Cambridge United vs. Leeds United AFC — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Web.com Tour

Bahamas Great Exhuma Classic, Sandals Emerald Bay (Emerald Reef Course), Great Exuma, Bahamas

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Junior dos Santos vs. Frank Mir — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Classics: BJ Penn — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

High Tops: Plays of the Month (December 2016) — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Florida at New Jersey — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Florida/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal — NHL Network/Sportsnet East/RDS/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg — Sportsnet West/TVA Sports/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Southwest Plus/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m./NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday, joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

SportsCenter Special: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour

ASB Classic, ASB Tennis Arena, Parnell, Auckland, New Zealand

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 p.m.