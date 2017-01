All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Marquette at Butler — FS1, noon

Creighton at Xavier — FS1, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at South Alabama — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Arizona — Fox College Sports Pacific, 5:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland State at Oakland — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Syraucse at North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Hampton — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa State — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Jackson State at Texas Southern — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Providence at Georgetown — FS1, 9 p.m.

ESPN Recruiting Nation — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 4 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Men of March: Bob Huggins — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Tennessee — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

Lemming Report — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Boston College at Boston University — NESN, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Review Show — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Premier League Manchester Mondays — NBCSN, midnight

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at New York — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Denver — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State — TNT, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 12:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Dallas at Buffalo — Fox Sports Southwest/MSG Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New York Islanders at Boston — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/MSG Plus/NESN, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit — Sportsnet East/RDS/Fox Sports Detroit, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports West, 4 p.m./Sportsnet East, 5:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Winnipeg at San Jose — TSN3/Comcast SportsNet California, 4 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — NBCSN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m./NHL Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Network Countdown: Greatest Rivalries of All-Time — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews,. 6 p.m.

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Miracle 3 — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Storied: Repeat After Us — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Norm — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne. Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s First Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s First Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s First Round — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Australian Open Today — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

House Hunters: Buying in the Buckeye State — HGTV, 8 p.m.

Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Fort Worth — PBS, 8 p.m.

Howie Manuel All-Star Comedy Gala — The CW, 8 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship: Comfort Food Dessert Imposters — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: Parabatal Lost — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Don’t Mess With the Exes — VH1, 8 p.m.

House Hunters International: Canals, Twins and No Stairs — HGTV, 8:30 p.m.

Beyond: The Man in the Yellow Jacket — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Tiny House Nation: Tiny Takeaways: 330 Sq. Ft. Ever Growing Tiny House — FYI, 9 p.m.

The Young Pope: Second Episode — HBO, 9 p.m.

Love It or List It: Design Indecision — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Is O.J. Innocent?: The Missing Evidence: Person of Interest — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman: The Chosen One (season premiere) — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Tanked: Sea-Lebrity Edition: Slam Dunk Tanks — Animal Planet, 9:01 p.m.

House Hunters: Single-Family Homes vs. Townhomes in Atlanta — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

Timeless — NBC, 10 p.m.

Summer House: Codependence Day — Bravo, 10 p.m.

Maine Cabin Masters: City Slickers Off the Grid — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Unplugged Nation: Fresh Off the Grid: Hawaiian Island Idyll — FYI, 10 p.m.

Is O.J. Innocent?: The Missing Eveidence: About the Alibi — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: South Korea: Mind Your Manners — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: Family First in Mexico — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David Fahrenthold; Bryshere Gray — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, January 16, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

StarTalk: The Science of Weather — National Geographic Channel, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: John Hodgman; Eugene Mirman; Josie Long — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — NBC, 11:34 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.