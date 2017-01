All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Cleveland State at Green Bay — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

American at Holy Cross — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Duke — ESPN, 7 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington — åAmerican Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Texas A&M Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Auburn Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s

Penn State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at South Carolina — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Lemming Report — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Dogs

AKC National Championship Dog Show — Hallmark Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf

Web.com Tour

Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Special: NASCAR Announcement — FS1/NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Chevy Manuacturer Preview Show From Hendricks Motorsports — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

New York at Indiana — TNT, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Washington — Fox Sports Carolinas/Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports/Fox Sports West/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Toronto — Sportsnet West/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg — KCOP/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Florida at Arizona — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11:45 p.m.

Soccer

African Cup of Nations

Group B, Stade de Franceville, Franceville, Gabon

Senegal vs. Algeria — beIN Sports, 1:50 p.m.

Group B, Stade de L’Amitie, Cotonou, Benin

Zimbabwe vs. Tunisia — beIN Sports, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Auidence (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

Australian Open, Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — ESPN2, 3 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Australian Open Today — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Australian Open — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: Meep the Bird — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

House Hunters: Indiana Newlyweds Look For Larage First Home — HGTV, 8 p.m.

Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: The Civil War Years — PBS, 8 p.m.

Supergirl: Supergirl Lives — The CW, 8 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship: Color Me Wow! — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: Day of Wrath — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Creepin’ Back — VH1, 8 p.m.

2 Broke Girls — CBS, 9 p.m.

Jane the Virgin — The CW, 9 p.m.

Beyond: Fancing Meeting Your Here — Freeform, 9 p.m.

The Young Pope: Fourth Episode — HBO, 9 p.m.

Love It or Leave It: Not Enough Bedrooms — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Vanity Fair Confidential: The Fugitive Son (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman: Heaven and Hell — Science Channel, 9 p.m.

House Hunters: Hunting in NYC — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

Timeless — NBC, 10 p.m.

Indepedent Lens: The Witness — PBS, 10 p.m.

Summer House: Flirting With Disaster — Bravo, 10 p.m.

The X-Files: I Want to Believe — Cinemax, 10 p.m.

American Greed: Deadly Gold Digger (season premiere) — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Maine Cabin Masters: Dated Cabin Turned Retreat — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Tiny House Nation: Tiny Takeaways: 600 Sq. Ft. Power-Couple’s Retreat — FYI, 10 p.m.

Beware the Slenderman — HBO, 10 p.m.

Murder Calls: Down by the River — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model: X Marks the Spot — MTV/VH1, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Twain’s Mighty Mississippi — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Hate thy Neighbor: America’s Far White (series premiere) — Viceland, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: Take Two in Wisconsin — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Matt Taibbi — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: January 23, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

StarTalk: Science of Game of Thrones — National Geographic Channel, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnigth With Chris Hardwick: Kevin Nealon; Rich Eisen; Jade Catta-Preta — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)