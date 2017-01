All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Western Carolina at Mercer — American Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Lehigh — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Duke at Notre Dame — ESPN, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Howard — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac — SNY, 7 p.m.

Georgia State at South Alabama — American Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Belmont — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Alabama State at Prairie View A&M — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Tennessee at South Carolina — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

College Wrestling

Stanford at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

AHL All-Star Game, PPL Center, Allentown, PA

Games — AHL All-Star Classic TV Network, 7 p.m.

CHL Top Prospects Game, Centre Videotron, Quebec City, Quebec, Canada

Team Cherry vs. Team Orr — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Boston — TNT, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Greatest Games of 2016 — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Gearing Up for the Big Game — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: Super Bowl Opening Night — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Opening Night — FS1, 8 p.m.

Super Bowl Opening Night — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Moms — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Super Bowl LI: The Drive for Five — FS1, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

Top Shelf: Best of the First Half — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Mid-Season Report Card — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Garbage Time With Katie Nolan: Super Bowl Edition — FS1, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Fox Sports Live With Jay and Dan — FS1, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

30 ro 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy, Silbur Arena, St. Petersburg, Russia

1st Round — beIN Sports, 8:30 a.m.

Entertainment

Puppy Bowl: Inside the Bowl: The Butt Tumble — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

House Hunters: Backyard Baseball in California (season premiere) — HGTV, 8 p.m.

Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Indianapolis — PBS, 8 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW, 8 p.m.

Kids Baking Championship: Throwback Eclairs — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: Dust and Shadows — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Cancun — VH1, 8 p.m.

The Odd Couple — CBS, 9 p.m.

Jane the Virgin — The CW, 9 p.m.

Beyond: Celeste — Freeform, 9 p.m.

The Young Pope: Sixth Episode — HBO, 9 p.m.

Love It or List It: Laundry Overload — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Vanity Fair Confidential: Murder on the Sunset Strip — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman: Proof of God — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Lucifer — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

The Odd Couple (season finale) — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

House Hunters: Music City Move in Nashville (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Timeless — NBC, 10 p.m.

Summer House: The Wrath of Wirkus — Bravo, 10 p.m.

American Greed: The Real “War Dogs” — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Maine Cabin Masters: Rebuilding the Old Schoolhouse — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Tiny House Nation: Tiny Takeaways: 325 Sq. Ft. Texan’s Take Tiny House — FYI, 10 p.m.

Becoming Warren Buffet — HBO, 10 p.m.

Murder Calls: The Dark Horse — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

America’s Next Top Model: The Glamorous Life — MTV/VH1, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Arak-into Trip Through Israel — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Hate Thy Neighbor: Hunting the White Devil — Viceland, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: San Jose All the Way — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, January 30, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Moshe Kasher; Joe DeRosa; Arden Myrin — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show Wtih James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)