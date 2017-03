All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

2nd Round

Pool E, Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

Netherlands vs. Israel — MLB Network, 6 a.m.

1st Round

Pool C, Marlins Park

Pool C Tiebreaker (if necessary) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Pool D, Estadio Charros de Jalisco, Jalisco, Mexico

Pool D Tiebreaker (if necessary) — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Katz Korner — ESPNU, noon

College Basketball Live — ESPN/ESPNU, 2 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Tournament Challenge Special — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Tournament Challenge Special — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Selection Special — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

Southern Utah at BYU — BYUtv, 6:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

New Hampshire at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Missouri at Florida — ESC Network, 7 p.m.

FA Cup

Quarter Final

Chelsea vs. Manchester United — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Feherty: Phil Mickelson: Hall of Fame Career — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Lawler vs. Condit — FS1, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Dillashaw vs. Cruz — FS1 9 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 — FS1, 10 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Cruz vs. Faber 3 — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Houston vs. St. Louis — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports North, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego — Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Anaheim — Fox Sports West, 4 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas — Fox Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at San Antonio — TNT, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Players Only Postgame — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft (season premiere) — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Philadelphia — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Ohio/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/Fox Sports Sun/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New York Islanders — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville — TSN3/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver — NESN/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona — Altitude/Fox Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 6:30 p.m..

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

La Liga World — beIN Sports, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locke Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Doug Gottlieb Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:45 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: This Was the XFL — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Great Trade Robbery — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Indian Wells, CA

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the BNP Paribas Open — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Entertainment

Young & Hungry: Young & Punch Card (season premiere) — Freeform, 8 p.m.

24: Legacy: 6:00 PM-7:00 PM — Fox, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Deadly Dealings: Unnecessary Roughness: Rules of the Game — A&E, 8 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: The Coming Cold — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Rocky Moutnains — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

The Nice Guys — HBO, 8 p.m.

Take a Giant Step — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Family Matters — VH1, 8 p.m.

Baby Daddy: To Elle and Back (season premiere) — Freeform, 8:30 p.m.

Superior Donuts — CBS, 9 p.m.

APB — Fox, 9 p.m.

Cold Case Files: She Never Came Home — A&E, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: First Storm — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Building Off the Grid: Coastal Maine — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Vanity Fair Confidential: Bikram Feels the Heat — Investigation Discoery, 9 p.m.

Origins: The Journey of Humankind: Cheating Death — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Lethal Weapon — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

2 Broke Girls — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

Bates Motel: Hidden — A&E, 10 p.m.

Humans — AMC, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: The Early Freeze — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

American Greed: Making a Killing: Drug Dealer — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Maine Cabin Masters: Six Weeks for Two A-Frames — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Cries From Syria — HBO, 10 p.m.

Obsession: Dark Desires: The Olympic Creep: Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Explorer — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: The Force of Madagascar — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Taken — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

Summer House: Winter Is Coming (season finale) — Bravo, 10:01 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lee Daniels — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, March 13, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Missouri Mountain Family: One Step at a Time — Animal Planet, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Jim Norton; Ricky Velez; Camilla Cleese — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Black — Showtime, midnight

The High Court: Dog Gone II — Comedy Central, 12:01 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)