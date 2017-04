All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Oregon at BYU — BYUtv, 4 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship

National Championship, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ

North Carolina vs. Gonzaga — CBS, 9:20 p.m.

Katz Korner — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

College GameDay live from Glendale, AZ — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NCAA Championship Central — CBS, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football

B1G Spring Football Report 2017 — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Notre Dame at Louisville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship, Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Scotland vs. Communist China — Universal HD, 11 a.m.

Canada vs. United States — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Golf

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, noon

Live From the Masteres — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2016 — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

Opening Day

American League

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN2, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports North, 4 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — ESPN/STO/Fox Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports Northwest/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — ESPN2/Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at New York Mets — ESPN/Fox Sports Southeast/SNY, 1 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/Fox Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Boston — Root Sports Pittsburgh/NESN, 2 p.m.

MLB Central (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Special — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Portland at Minnesota — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Art of the Triple Double — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Ottawa at Detroit — TSN5/RDS2/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/NHL Network/TVA Sports/MSG Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida — Sportsnet East/RDS/Fox Sports Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Bracket Genius: Extra Credit — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

This Week in the B1G — Big Ten Network, 8 p.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Volvo Car Open, Volvo Car Stadium, Charleston, SC

1st Round — Tennis Channel, noon

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Entertainment

Young & Hungry: Young & Josh’s Dad — Freeform, 8 p.m.

24: Legacy: 9:00 PM-10:00 PM — Fox, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Salt Lake City — PBS, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Alaskan Grit: Brown Throwdown (season finale) — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

The Transporter — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Kid Chef Nation: Kids Grilling Invitational (series premiere) — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Meow Madness — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Abortion: Stories Women Tell — HBO, 8 p.m.

Live From The TCM Classic Film Festival: Faye Dunaway — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: War and Peace — VH1, 8 p.m.

Baby Daddy: A Mother of a Day — Freeform, 8:30 p.m.

Guilty Pleasures: Pig Out! — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Big Beach Builds: Big Family, Bigger Beach Home — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: Living Smaller in Austin, Texas — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Independent Lens: Newtown — PBS, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Summer Cattle Camp — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Vanity Fair Confidential: Dylann Roof’s Radical White Ragve — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Nancy O’Dell Remembers: Princess Diana (series premiere) –Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

APB — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Guilty Pleasures: Deep-Fried Sweet Tooth — Cooking Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Big Beach Builds: Beauty and the Beach — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: Going Small in California — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Joy — HBO, 9:35 p.m.

House Hunters: Moving Back to Beaumont, Texas — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Bates Motel: Inseparable — A&E, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Wolf in the Herd — Discovery, 10 p.m.

Obsession: Dark Desires: A Man and His Gun (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Explorer: S10 Ep5 — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Lincoln: Sho2, 10 p.m.

Taken — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

Twiz & Tuck: Coming Home — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dr. Willie Parker — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, April 3, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks: Goldberg vs. Guy the Fan — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Guy Branum; Rhett Miller; Margaret Cho — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 12:05 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers: NBC, 12:38 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 1:07 a.m. (Tuesday)