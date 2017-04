All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Duke at Miami (FL) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Washington at Loyola Marymount — Campus Insiders, 9 p.m.

College Football

CFB Daily: Spring Blitz — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Face of the Franchise — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Florida at Georgia — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Paris-Roubaix Race — NBCSN, 7 p.m. (delayed from 4/9)

English Premier League

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

It’s Called Football: Arsenal, Part 1 — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

It’s Called Football: Arsenal, Part 2 — NBCSN, 1:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 3 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester Mondays — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

’86: Jack’s 6th Green Jacket — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Jack: Prodigy — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Jack: Prime — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

KHL Gagarin Cup Finals

Game 2: SKA at Metallurg MG — Eleven Sports, noon (SKA leads series 1-0)

CHL: WHL Playoffs

Game 3: Regina Pats at Swift Current Broncos — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — MLB Network/NESN/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Fox Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City, 4:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — Root Sports Southwest/Root Sports Northwest, 5 p.m.

National League

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — SNY/The Comcast Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington — Fox Sports Midwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chciago Cubs — ESPN, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Washington at Detroit — TNT, 8 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Top Shelf: Plays of the Regular Season — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central: Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview — Sportsnet/NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlight Zone — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Tiebreaker — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNU, midnight

SEC Now — SEC Network, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Match for Africa 3, Zurich Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Roger Federer vs. Andy Murray — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

ATP Tour

Grand Prix Hassan II, Complexe Al Amal, Casablanca, Morocco

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Entertainment

Young & Hungry: Young & Softball — Freeform, 8 p.m.

24: Legacy: 10:00 PM-11:00 PM — Fox, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Salt Lake City — PBS, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Alaskan Grit: Big Town Blues — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Vanity Fair Confidential: Natalee Holloway: Lost in Paradise (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Tales of Manhattan — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Frenemies — VH1, 8 p.m.

Baby Daddy: When Elle Freezes Over — Freeform, 8:31 p.m.

Superior Donuts — CBS, 9 p.m.

Guilty Pleasures: Killer Combos — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Big Beach Builds: Open-Concept Canal House — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: Military Couple Goes Tiny — HGTV, 9 p.m.

American Experience: The Great War — PBS, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Mending Fences — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising — HBO, 9 p.m.

Origins: The Journey of Humankind: Progress of War — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Nancy O’Dell Remembers: Joan Rivers — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Hancock — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

APB — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

The Twins: Happily Ever After?: What the BLEEP Should We Do? — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.

2 Broke Girls — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Guilty Pleasures: Guilty Obsessions — Cooking Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Big Beach Builds: Backyard Beauty — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: Medieval Enthusiasts Go Tiny — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

The Exorcist — Cinemax, 9:50 p.m.

Help My Yelp: Barbecue Bootcamp (series premiere) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: A Room for Taxidermy in Rochester, NY (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

American Dad: Whole Slotta Love — TBS, 10 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

Bates Motel: The Body — A&E, 10 p.m.

Better Call Saul: Mabel (season premiere) — AMC, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Fish Stocks — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery: A Shallow Grave — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Explorer: S10 Ep6 — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Joey Bishop’s Will — Reelz Channel, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Pirates, Trains and a Chicken Bus — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Taken — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

Angie Tribeca: Welcome Back, Blotter (season premiere) — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Bull Durham — Starz Encore, 10:35 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Your Moment of Them: The Best of Roy Wood Jr. — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Adam Corolla and Friends Build Stuff Live: Make Your Backyard Great Again — Spike, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Basketball Wives Showdown: Evelyn vs. Tami — VH1, 11 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country: Grow Up and Be Men (season premiere) — USA, 11:05 p.m.

Talking Saul (season premiere) — AMC, 11:10 p.m.

Trainspotting — Starz, 11:10 p.m.

Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks: Shane Ray vs. Michael the Fan — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.