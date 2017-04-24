All Times Eastern

College Football

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Quarterback Show — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Florida State at Louisville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball Featured — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Track & Field

Musco Twilight — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m. (delayed from 4/22)

English Premier League

Premier League Review — NBCSN, midnight

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Feherty: Matthew McConaughey — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Nate Diaz vs. Jim Miller — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — ESPN/WGN/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — MASN2/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Race — Fox, 1 p.m. (postponed from 4/23)

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: Milwaukee at Toronto — NBA TV, 7 p.m. (series tied 2-2)

Game 4: Washington at Atlanta — TNT, 8 p.m. (Washington leads series 2-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 4: Golden State at Portland — TNT, 10:30 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Wizards/Hawks, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Warriors/Trail Blazers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Preview — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: GM’s Roundtable — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

2016 NFL Draft: Under Further Review — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

FA Cup: Semifinals Review — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlights — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Barcelona Open, Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Entertainment

Young & Hungry: Young & Couchy — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Virginia Beach — PBS< 8 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW, 8 p.m.

Alaskan Bush People: Alaskan Grit: Storm Troubles — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Animal House — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

The Memory of Justice — HBO2, 8 p.m.

Reservoir Dogs — Starz Encore, 8 p.m.

Who Do You Think You Are?: Liv Tyler (season finale) — TLC, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: In Due Time — VH1, 8 p.m.

Baby Daddy: The Sonny-moon — Freeform, 8:31 p.m.

Guilty Pleasures: Ooey-Gooey Obsessions — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.

Big Beach Builds: Rare and Recycled — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: Freedom to Roam in Charleston — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Jane the Virgin — The CW, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Stir Crazy (season premiere) — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Dateline on ID: A Family’s Story — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Origins: The Journey of Humankind: Into the Unknown — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.

Robin Williams Remembered.. With Nancy O’Dell — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.

Basketball Wives — VH1, 9 p.m.

APB (season finale) — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

The Twins: Happily Ever After?: Hoff and Running … — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.

Guilty Pleasures: Big Game, Big Eats — Cooking Channel, 9:30 p.m.

Big Beach Builds: Save it or Sell It — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: Family Goes Tiny in Michigan — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Help My Yelp: Comfort Food Catasrophe — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: A Place in Pennsylvania — HGTV, 10 p.m.

American Dad: A Nice Night for a Drive — TBS, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Best Bars: Dockside Drinks — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Independent Lens: The Last Laugh — PBS, 10 p.m.

Bates Motel: The Cord (series finale) — A&E, 10 p.m.

Better Call Saul: Sunk Costs — AMC, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Building Bridges — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

The Real Story With Maria Elena Salinas: Confessions of an Innocent Man (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Explorer: S10 Ep 8 — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

Quantico — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Taken — NBC, 10:01 p.m.

Cooper’s Treasure: The Legend Continues: The Treasure Map From Space (series premiere) — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

Biography Presents: Joyce Mitchell and the New York Prison Break — Liftime, 10:08 p.m.

House Hunters International: Opera Opportunity in Stockholm — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Angie Tribeca: Brockman Turner Overdrive — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Best Bars: Aspen — Travel Channel, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Gov. John Kasich — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, April 24, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Adam Carolina and Friends Build Stuff Live: Recipe for a Kitchen Remodel — Spike, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country: I’m Just a Parent What Do I Know? — USA Network, 11:05 p.m.

Bates Motel: The Final Check Out — A&E, 11:06 p.m.

Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks: Shane Ray vs. Michael the Fan — truTV, 11:30 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Timothy Simons; Matt Walsh; Mary Holland — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)