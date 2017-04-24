All Times Eastern
College Football
Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Quarterback Show — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
College Softball
Florida State at Louisville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
College Softball Featured — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
College Track & Field
Musco Twilight — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m. (delayed from 4/22)
English Premier League
Premier League Review — NBCSN, midnight
Golf
The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Feherty: Matthew McConaughey — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Nate Diaz vs. Jim Miller — FS1, 10 p.m.
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Fox Sports Sun/MASN, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White — Fox Sports Kansas City/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — ESPN/WGN/Root Sports Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Colorado — MASN2/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Baseball Tonight — ESPN, 10 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
NASCAR
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN
Race — Fox, 1 p.m. (postponed from 4/23)
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Game 5: Milwaukee at Toronto — NBA TV, 7 p.m. (series tied 2-2)
Game 4: Washington at Atlanta — TNT, 8 p.m. (Washington leads series 2-1)
Western Conference Quarterfinal
Game 4: Golden State at Portland — TNT, 10:30 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-0)
The Jump — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.
NBA TV Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Wizards/Hawks, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
NBA GameTime: Warriors/Trail Blazers, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Inside the NBA — TNT, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Insiders — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Preview — NFL Network, 4 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: GM’s Roundtable — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
2016 NFL Draft: Under Further Review — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon
NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
English Football League Championship Highlights — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.
FA Cup: Semifinals Review — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.
Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.
UEFA Champions League Magazine — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.
La Liga Highlights — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Russillo and Kanell — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Nación ESPN — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.
30 for 30: Elway to Marino — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
ATP Tour
Barcelona Open, Real Club de Tenis Barcelona, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.
1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Entertainment
Young & Hungry: Young & Couchy — Freeform, 8 p.m.
Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.
Antiques Roadshow: Virginia Beach — PBS< 8 p.m.
Supergirl — The CW, 8 p.m.
Alaskan Bush People: Alaskan Grit: Storm Troubles — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.
National Lampoon’s Animal House — Cinemax, 8 p.m.
The Memory of Justice — HBO2, 8 p.m.
Reservoir Dogs — Starz Encore, 8 p.m.
Who Do You Think You Are?: Liv Tyler (season finale) — TLC, 8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: In Due Time — VH1, 8 p.m.
Baby Daddy: The Sonny-moon — Freeform, 8:31 p.m.
Guilty Pleasures: Ooey-Gooey Obsessions — Cooking Channel, 9 p.m.
Big Beach Builds: Rare and Recycled — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Tiny House Hunters: Freedom to Roam in Charleston — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Jane the Virgin — The CW, 9 p.m.
Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Stir Crazy (season premiere) — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.
Dateline on ID: A Family’s Story — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Origins: The Journey of Humankind: Into the Unknown — National Geographic Channel, 9 p.m.
Robin Williams Remembered.. With Nancy O’Dell — Reelz Channel, 9 p.m.
Basketball Wives — VH1, 9 p.m.
APB (season finale) — Fox, 9:01 p.m.
The Twins: Happily Ever After?: Hoff and Running … — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.
Guilty Pleasures: Big Game, Big Eats — Cooking Channel, 9:30 p.m.
Big Beach Builds: Save it or Sell It — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.
Tiny House Hunters: Family Goes Tiny in Michigan — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.
Help My Yelp: Comfort Food Catasrophe — Food Network, 10 p.m.
House Hunters: A Place in Pennsylvania — HGTV, 10 p.m.
American Dad: A Nice Night for a Drive — TBS, 10 p.m.
Booze Traveler: Best Bars: Dockside Drinks — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.
Independent Lens: The Last Laugh — PBS, 10 p.m.
Bates Motel: The Cord (series finale) — A&E, 10 p.m.
Better Call Saul: Sunk Costs — AMC, 10 p.m.
Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Building Bridges — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.
The Real Story With Maria Elena Salinas: Confessions of an Innocent Man (series premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Explorer: S10 Ep 8 — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.
Quantico — ABC, 10:01 p.m.
Taken — NBC, 10:01 p.m.
Cooper’s Treasure: The Legend Continues: The Treasure Map From Space (series premiere) — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.
Biography Presents: Joyce Mitchell and the New York Prison Break — Liftime, 10:08 p.m.
House Hunters International: Opera Opportunity in Stockholm — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
Angie Tribeca: Brockman Turner Overdrive — TBS, 10:30 p.m.
Booze Traveler: Best Bars: Aspen — Travel Channel, 10:30 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Gov. John Kasich — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Monday, April 24, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Adam Carolina and Friends Build Stuff Live: Recipe for a Kitchen Remodel — Spike, 11 p.m.
Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.
Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country: I’m Just a Parent What Do I Know? — USA Network, 11:05 p.m.
Bates Motel: The Final Check Out — A&E, 11:06 p.m.
Chris Webber’s Full Court Pranks: Shane Ray vs. Michael the Fan — truTV, 11:30 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Timothy Simons; Matt Walsh; Mary Holland — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)