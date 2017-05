All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

ACC Monday Night — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough — NBCSN/NBC Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Match of the Week — NBCSN, noon

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Premier League Previo — NBC Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester Mondays — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From The Players — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Feherty: Hale Irwin — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Group A, Lanxess Arena, Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Germany vs. Russia — TSN5, 10 a.m.

USA vs. Sweden — TSN, 2 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

Group B, AccorHotels Arena, Paris France

Belarus vs. Canada — TSN/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Finland vs. Czech Republic — TSN2/TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 204: Bisping vs. Henderson 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: One-Round Wars — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Toronto — STO/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports Kansas CIty/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at New York Mets — ESPN/NBC Sports Bay Area/SNY, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at MIami — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Cincinnati — YES/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

Texas at San Diego — Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB’s Best — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 4: Golden State at Utah — TNT, 9 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

High Tops: Plays of the 2016-17 Season — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Dr. James Naismith: The Reinvention of the Game — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Warriors/Jazz, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Goods Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Insiders (The Final Days) — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Top 100 Players of 2017: 80-71 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Top 100 Players of 2017: Reactions — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 6: Washington at Pittsburgh — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 3-2)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet, noon

Hockey Central @ noon — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 10:15 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Believeland — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

WTA Tour

Madrid Open, Park Manzanares, Madrid. Spain

3rd Round — beIN Sports, 6 a.m.

Entertainment

Young & Hungry: Young & Vegas Baby — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Gotham — Fox, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Virginia Beach — PBS, 8 p.m.

Supergirl — The CW, 8 p.m.

The First 48: Deadly Misfortune — A&E, 8 p.m.

Kids BBQ Championship: Tex Mex Showdown — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire — HBO, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Bachelor Bash — VH1, 8 p.m.

Baby Daddy: The Rebound — Freeform, 8:31 p.m.

Superior Donuts (season finale) — CBS, 9 p.m.

Docked Out: Gazebo Dock — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: New York Fashionista Goes Tiny — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Jane the Virgin — The CW, 9 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Basketball Wives — VH1, 9 p.m.

The Twins: Happily Ever After?: Double Trouble, Part 2 — Freeform, 9:02 p.m.

Lucifer — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

The Great Indoors (season finale) — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

Docked Out: Seaplane Dock: Double-Decker Lakefront Escape — DIY Network, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny House Hunters: Downsizing in Sanford — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

House Hunters: Brewery Owners Look for Their First Home in Louisville, KY — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Best Bars: Biker Bars — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

The Wall — NBC, 10 p.m.

Independent Lens: The Prison in Twelve Landscapes — PBS, 10 p.m.

Better Call Saul: Chicanery — AMC, 10 p.m.

Quantico — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Cooper’s Treasure: The Legend Continues: The Columbus Connection — Science Channel, 10:04 p.m.

House Hunters International: Relaxing in Reykjavik — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Angie Tribeca: This Sounds Unbelieveable, but CSI: Miami Did It — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Best Bars: Tropical Escapes — Travel Channel, 10:30 p.m.

The Therapist: Freddie Gibbs (series premiere) — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show: Wanda Sykes — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Another Round: New Zealand — Travel Channel, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, May 8, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Adam Corolla and Friends Build Stuff Live: Raising the Bar — Spike, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Friday Night Tykes: Steel Country: Spirit of Murder — USA Network, 11:05 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Another Round: Greece: The Morning After — Travel Channel, 11:30 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Dweezil Zappa, Mark Normand, April Richardson — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)