All Times Eastern

College Golf

Women’s

NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships, Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, IL

Individual National Championship — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Group E, Cheonan Sports Complex, Choenan, Republic of Korea

France vs. Honduras — FS2, 3:55 a.m.

Vietnam vs. New Zealand — FS2, 6:55 a.m.

Group F, Incheon Stadium, Incheon, Republic of Korea

Ecuador vs. United States — FS1, 3:55 a.m.

Saudi Arabia vs. Senegal — FS1, 6:55 a.m.

Group A, Jeonju World Cup Stadium, Jeonju, Republic of Korea

England vs. Guinea — FS1, 3:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

Republic of Korea vs. Argentina — FS2, 6:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group B, Daejeon World Cup Stadium, Daejeon, Republic of Korea

Venezuela vs. Vanuatu — FS2, 3:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

Mexico vs. Germany — FS1, 6:55 a.m. (Tuesday)

Hockey

Memorial Cup, WFCU Centre, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Erie Otters — Sportsnet, 7 p.m./NHL Network, 8 p.m. (same night coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 172: Jones vs. Texeira — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Kansas City/YES, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore — Fox Sports North/MASN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Houston — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/Root Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Colroado at Philadelphia — Root Sports Rocky Mountain/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/WGN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Cincinnati — STO/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Arizona — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

One Hot Night: The NASCAR 1992 All-Star Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Finals, AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

Game 3: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: West Finals Pregame — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime: West Finals, Warriors/Spurs, Game 4 Postgame — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m. (new time)

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Top 100 Players of 2017: 60-51 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Top 100 Players of 2017: Reactions — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Western Conference Final, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Game 6: Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Nashville leads series 3-2)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Pre-Game — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Conference Final Post-Game — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 10:30 p.m.

La Liga Highlights — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

This Week in the Big Ten — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Bo You Don’t Know — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: The Deal — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Geneva Open, Tennis Club de Genève, Parc des Eaux-Vives, Geneva, Switzerland

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

1st and 2nd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)