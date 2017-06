All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament

Regionals

Hattiesburg Regional, Pete Taylor Park, Southern Mississippi University, Hattiesburg, MS

Regional Final

Southern Mississippi vs. Mississippi State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Southern Mississippi — ESPN3, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Fort Worth Regional, Lupton Stadium, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Elimination Game

Dallas Baptist vs. TCU/Virginia — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Regional Final

ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Lubbock Regional, Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX

Regional Final

Sam Houston State vs. Texas Tech — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Houston Regional, Cougar Field, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Regional Final

Texas A&M vs. Houston/Iowa — ESPN3, TBD

Houston/Iowa vs. Texas A&M — ESPN3, TBD

Clemson Regional, Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

Regional Final

Vanderbilt vs. Clemson — ESPNU/ESPN3, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Gainesville Regional, Alfred A. McKethan Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Regional Final

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida — ESPNU or SEC Network/ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Fayetteville Regional, Baum Stadium at George Cole Field, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR

Regional Final

Missouri State vs. Arkansas — ESPN2 or SEC Network/ESPN3, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Lexington Regional, Cliff Hagan Stadium, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Regional Final

Kentucky vs. North Carolina State — ESPN2 or SEC Network/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Tallahassee Regional, Dick Howser Stadium, Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL

Regional Final

Auburn vs. Florida State — ESPN2 or ESPNU/ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Corvallis Regional, Goss Stadium, Oregon State University, Corvallis, OR

Regional Final

Yale vs. Oregon State — ESPN2 or ESPNU/ESPN3, 11 p.m. (if necessary)

Long Beach Regional, Blair Field, Long Beach, CA

Regional Final

Texas vs. Long Teach State — ESPN2 or ESPNU/ESPN3, 11 p.m. (if necessary)

Bases Loaded — Check your local listings, 4 p.m.

College Softball

Women’s College World Series

Championship Series, ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, Oklahoma City, OK

Game 1: Florida vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 7 p.m.

FIFA U-20 World Cup

Quarterfinals

Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon, Republic of Korea

Italy vs. Zambia — FS1/NBC Universo, 3:50 a.m.

Cheonan Sports Complex, Cheonan, Republic of Korea

Mexico vs. England — FS1/NBC Universo, 6:50 a.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

U.S. Open Sectional Qualifying Show — FS1, midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Title Timeline — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Kansas City — Root Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — MLB Network/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs — Fox Sports Florida/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN/MASN/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Game Time — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Finals: Defining Moments — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Finals Film Room: Game 2 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

The Top 100 Players of 2017: 40-31 — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

The Top 100 Players of 2017: Reactions — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

Game 4, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators — CBC/NBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads series 2-1)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live from Nashville, TN — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pre-Game Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Overtime live from Nashville, TN — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Post-Game Show — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Toulon Tournament

Group B, Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny, Aubagne, France

Wales vs. Côte d’Ivoire — beIN Sports, 10:50 a.m.

Bahrain vs. France — beIN Sports, 1:15 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Football Countdowns — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SEC Storied: Bo, Barkley & The Big Hurt — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

The Big Ten’s Best: Basketball Finishes 2017 — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPNews, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)