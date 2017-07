All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3 Basketball

Charlotte — FS1, 8 p.m. (delayed from 7/2)

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 3: Verviers to Longwy — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Dillashaw vs. Barão 2 — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minneosta — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Boston at Texas — ESPN/NESN/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — Comcast SportsNet Chicago/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle — Fox Sports Kansas City/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Washington — SNY/MASN2, 6 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado — Fox Sports Ohio/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Milwaukee — MLB Network/MASN/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Orlando Pro Summer League, Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Day 3

New York vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Orlando vs. Dallas — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Indiana vs. Miami — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Utah Jazz Summer League, Huntsman Center, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT

Day 1

Boston vs. Philadelphia — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Utah — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Football Countdowns: Finals — beIN Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenterl — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: One and Not Done — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Broke — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

30 for 30: This Magic Moment — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles 1st Round — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Entertainment

American Ninja Warrio: Kansas City Qualifiers — NBC, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Austin — PBS, 8 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Summer Heating — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Any Given Sunday — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

One Dark Summer Night — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: The End Is Near (season finale) — VH1, 8 p.m.

Tiny Paradise: Tiny Jungle Paradise (series premiere) — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Preacher: Damsels — AMC, 9 p.m.

Edge of Alaska: Return to the Range: The Forgotten Frontier (series premiere) — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

48 Hours on ID: Guilty Until Proven Innocent — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood: Dirty Little Secrets — VH1, 9 p.m.

Superhuman — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Tiny Paradise: Tiny Hawaiian Hideaway — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Reno, Set, Go!: Insta-Family — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Incredible Edible America: Peachy Keen, Atlanta Eats — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Polar Opposites in Newport Beach (season premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge — NBC, 10 p.m.

POV: The War Show — PBS, 10 p.m.

Edge of Alaska: Return to the Range: Frozen Landing — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

American Greed: From Peanuts to Sick Millions — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Murder Calls: Silent Witness — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Daytime Divas: Baby Daddy Drama — VH1, 10 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes: HBO First Look — HBO, 10:05 p.m.

House Hunters International: Costa Rican Curriculum (season premiere) — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Therapist: Joey Badass — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Suicide Squad — HBO2, 11:45 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight