All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3, BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Week 3-Tulsa — FS1, 8 p.m. (delayed from 7/9)

College Football

SEC Now: SEC Football Media Days — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

Senior LPGA Championship, French Lick Resort, French Lick, IN

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Drive to the U.S. Women’s Open — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

MLB

MLB Home Run Derby, Marlins Park, Miami, FL

American League vs. National League — ESPN/ESPN2 (en Español), 8 p.m.

MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Game — ESPN, listed for 10 p.m., but likely to air approximately at 10:45 p.m. (This never airs on time) (delayed from 7/9)

MLB Tonight: All-Star Press Conferences — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Miami, FL — ESPN, 3 p.m.

FS1 MLB All-Star Preview Show — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from Miami, FL — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Best of MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR 120: Kentucky — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Summer League

Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Atlanta vs. Chicago — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. New Orleans — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Denver vs. Toronto — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Miami vs. Washington — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

Houston vs. Phoenix — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State Cleveland — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/Root Sports (Northwest/Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest), noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:45 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Student/Athlete — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Shaq & Dale — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles Round of 16: Court 1 and Outer Courts — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles Round of 16: Centre Court — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 1 — Tennis Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime 2 — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Entertainment

So You Think You Can Dance — Fox, 8 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior: Cleveland Qualifiers — NBC, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Vinatage Cleveland — PBS, 8 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Fish Gone Foul — Animal Planet, 8 p.m.

Dessert Games: Welcome to Sweet City (series premiere) — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: A Problem of Memory — Freeform, 8 p.m.

The Defiant Ones: Part 1 — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Inside Man — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: The Reunion: Part 1 — VH1, 8 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW, 9 p.m.

Pool Kings: Texas Staycation Paradise — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Texas Cake House: Bugging Out — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Tiny Paradise: Tiny Bamboo Bungalow — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Superhuman — Fox, 9 p.m.

Preacher: Viktor — AMC, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: The Fall Hunt — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Stitchers: Paternis — Freeform, 9 p.m.

The Defiant Ones: Part 2 — HBO, 9 p.m.

48 Hours on ID: Murder By Design — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Smokey and the Bandit — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Will: The Play’s the Thing (series premiere) — TNT, 9 p.m.

Basketball Wives — VH1, 9 p.m.

Texas Cake House: The Great Flying Cakes of Austin — Food Network, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny Paradise: Shepherd’s Wagon Tiny House — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Reno, Set, Go!: Past Due — Discovery Life Channel, 10 p.m.

Incredible Edible America: Totally Funtastic Foods (season finale) — Food Network, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Trading Up in Columbus — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge — NBC, 10 p.m.

POV: Last Men in Aleppo — PBS, 10 p.m.

Nazi Assault on Africa: Tobruk — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Cattle Drive Tribute — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

American Greed: A Glamorous Showbiz Lie — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Murder Calls: Lost Angel — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Extra Shots: Mongolian Road Trip — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Daytime Divas: We Are Familiy — VH1, 10 p.m.

Will: Cowards Die Many Times — TNT, 10:08 p.m.

Reno, Set, Go!: Room to Grow — Discovery Life Channel, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Making Rome Home on Low Dough — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Therapist: Prodigy — Viceland, 10:30 p.m.

Wet Hot American Summer — Starz Encore, 10:37 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kumail Nanjiani — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Funny How?: For the Love of God (series premiere) — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11:01 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Moshe Kasher; Natasha Leggero; Rory Scovel — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Straight Outta Compton — HBO2, 11:40 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

Clerks — Starz Encore, 12:18 a.m. (Tuesday)