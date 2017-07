All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3 Basketball, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Week 4 — FS1, 8 p.m. (delayed from 7/16)

College Football

Big 12 Live From Media Days — FS2/Fox Sports Southwest, 10 a.m.

Big 12 Live From Media Days — Longhorn Network, 11 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Diving

2017 FINA Aquatics World Championships, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Women’s Synchronized Springboard Final — Olympic Channel, 10 a.m.

Men’s Synchronized Platform Final — Olympic Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channnel, 7 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Champions Tour Learning Center — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Classics: Brock Lesnar — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Baltimore — Fox Sports Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — ESPN/Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Minnesota — YES/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports Northwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Washington at Cincinnati — MLB Network/MASN, 12:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Mets — Fox Sports Midwest/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta — WGN/Fox Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Cleveland at San Francisco — MLB Network/STO/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR 120: New Hampshire — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Ride to Victory: Stories of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NBA

Las Vegas Pro Summer League

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV

Portland vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Network Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

2016 Carolina Panthers — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

2016 New Orleans Saints — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

2016 Tampa Bay Buccaneers — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

2016 Atlanta Falcons — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

UEFA Women’s Euro 2017

Group B, Sparta Stadion, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Italy vs. Russia — ESPN3, 11:50 a.m.

Group B, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda, Netherlands

Germany vs. Sweden — ESPN3/Univision Deportes, 2:30 p.m.

International Men’s Friendly, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT

Real Salt Lake vs. Manchester United — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beiN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Xtra Special: Top Goals — beiN Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Football Countdowns: Controversies — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11: 35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Swimming

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Varosliget Park, Budapest, Hungary

Synchronized Mixed Duet Technical — Olympic Channel, 5 a.m.

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Lake Balaton, Balatonfüred, Hungary

Open Water: Men’s 10kim Final — Olympic Channel, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Swedish Open, Båstad Tennis Stadium, Båstad, Sweden

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Water Polo

2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Alfred Hajos Pool, Margaret Island, Budapest, Hungary

Men’s

Spain vs. Greece — Olympic Channel, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

United States vs. Croaita — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m. (same day coverage)

Entertainment

Ice Cream Nation: Crazy Cool Creations (series premiere) — Cooking Channel, 8 p.m.

So You Think You Can Dance? — Fox, 8 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior — NBC, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Seattle — PBS, 8 p.m.

Dessert Games: Piece of Cake — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: Day of Atonement — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children — HBO, 8 p.m.

The Blue Lagoon — Sundance TV, 8 p.m.

Doctor Zhivago — Turner Classic Movies, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: The Renion, Part 2 — VH1, 8 p.m.

Ice Cream Nation: Fun Flavors — Cooking Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW, 9 p.m.

Pool Kings: Living La Vida Lakeside — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Texas Cake House: Texas-Made Men — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Tiny Paradise: Tiny Costa Rican Casa — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Preacher: Dallas — AMC, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: The Rising Tide — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Murder Calls: Death Mask (season finale) — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Will: The Two Gentlemen — TNT, 9 p.m.

Basketball Wives — VH1, 9 p.m.

Superhuman — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Stitchers: The Gremlin and the Fixer — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

Passengers — Starz, 9:01 p.m.

Texas Cake Houes: Starry Starry Fight (season premiere) — Food Network, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny Paradise: Tiny House, Mountain Vistas — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Reno, Set, Go!: Gone to the Dogs — Discovery Family Channel, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Mother Knows Best — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge — NBC, 10 p.m.

Loaded: Lawsuit (series premiere) — AMC, 10 p.m.

Nazi Assault on Africa: El Alamein — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Winter’s Delay (season finale) — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

Amiercan Greed: Deadly Black Gold Riches — CNBC, 10 p.m.

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead: First Cut is the Deepest (season premiere) — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Booze Traveler: Extra Shots: Netherlands: Liquid Courage — Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Daytime Divas: Truth’s a Mutha — VH1, 10 p.m.

House Hunters International: Bermuda Triangle Attraction — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Regina Hall — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, July 17, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11:01 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Hal Rudnick; Andy Signore; Jenny Nicholson — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Russia Week — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight