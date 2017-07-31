All Times Eastern

Baseball

NBC World Series, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, Wichita, KS

Pool Play

ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Basketball

Big3 Basketball, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

Week 6: Dallas — FS1, 8 p.m. (delayed from 7/30)

Beach Volleyball

FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria

Women’s Pool Play

Brazil (Maria Antonelli/Carolina Solberg Salgado) vs. United States (Sara Hughes/Kelly Claes) — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.

NBCSN, 3 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Crossfit

Crossfit Games Preview Show: Road to the Fittest: The History — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Crossfit Games Preview Show: Road to the Fittest: Men’s Contenders — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Crossfit Games Preview Show: Road to the Fittest: Women’s Contenders — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Crossfit Games Preview Show: Road to the Fittest: The Champions — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Tour of Utah

Logan to Logan — FS2, 2 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

European Championship, Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (delayed from 7/30)

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Feherty: Matt Lauer — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Coronation Cup Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.

MLB

Cleveland at Boston — ESPN/STO/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Detroit/YES, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore — Fox Sports Kansas City/MASN, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Southeast/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight: Trade Deadline — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: One Stunning Moment — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

ATP/WTA Tour

Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Entertainment

So You Think You Can Dance — Fox, 8 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior — NBC, 8 p.m.

Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Charlotte — PBS, 8 p.m.

Dessert Games: Guilty a la Mode — Food Network, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: Awake, Arise or Be Forever Fallen — Freeform, 8 p.m.

Tara Grinstead: Vanished Without a Trace — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? — TLC, 8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood: Make It Count — VH1, 8 p.m.

Pool Kings: From Flawed to Flawless — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Texas Cake House: Deep in the Heart of Texas — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Tiny Paradise: Tiny Temple Abode — HGTV, 9 p.m.

Hooten & the Lady — The CW, 9 p.m.

Intervention: Katherine C. (season premiere) — A&E, 9 p.m.

Preacher: Pig — AMC, 9 p.m.

The Civil War: Brothers Divided: Battle of Bull Run — American Heroes Channel, 9 p.m.

Stitcher: Dreamland — Freeform, 9 p.m.

Gone: Troubled Waters — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Footloose — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Basketball Wives — VH1, 9 p.m.

Superhuman (season finale) — Fox, 9:01 p.m.

Texas Cake House: Nacho Average Cake — Food Network, 9:30 p.m.

Tiny Paradise: Puget Sound Paradise — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.

Reds — Turner Classic Movies, 9:30 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall — Cinemax, 9:45 p.m.

Eat This Now: All-Time American Favorites (series premiere) — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.

Reno Set, Go!: Empty Nesters — Discovery Family Channel, 10 p.m.

The Know It All Guide to…: Burgers (series premiere) — FYI, 10 p.m.

House Hunters Family: Messing Around in Colorado (series premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.

American Dad: The Bitchin’ Race — TBS, 10 p.m.

CBSN: On Assignment (series premiere) — CBS, 10 p.m.

Midnight, Texas — NBC, 10 p.m.

POV: Memories of a Penitent Heart — PBS, 10 p.m.

Dope Man — A&E, 10 p.m.

The Civil War: Brothers Divided: Battle of Antietam — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

American Greed: Red Carpet Rip-Off — CNBC, 10 p.m.

The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead: Internal Trauma — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

Daytime Divas: Whose Show Is It Anyway?; Lunch is on Us (season finale) — VH1, 10 p.m.

To Tell The Truth — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

Loaded: Josh’s Mom and Dad — AMC, 10:03 p.m.

The Know It All Guide to…: Cookies — FYI, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Castilli Fit for a Texan — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

People of Earth: Uneasy Alliance — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

The Town — Sundance TV, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kathryn Bigelow — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, July 31, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Will: The Marriage of True Minds — TNT, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11:01 p.m.

A Midsummer’s Nighmare: Pilot (series premiere) — Lifetime, 11:01 p.m.

Escaping Polygamy: Season 3 Preview — A&E, 11:04 p.m.

At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Chris D’Ella; Brian Posehn (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

Comedy Crib: The Show — IFC, 12:15 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)