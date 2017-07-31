All Times Eastern
Baseball
NBC World Series, Lawrence-Dumont Stadium, Wichita, KS
Pool Play
ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Basketball
Big3 Basketball, American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX
Week 6: Dallas — FS1, 8 p.m. (delayed from 7/30)
Beach Volleyball
FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, Danube Island, Vienna, Austria
Women’s Pool Play
Brazil (Maria Antonelli/Carolina Solberg Salgado) vs. United States (Sara Hughes/Kelly Claes) — Olympic Channel, 11 a.m.
NBCSN, 3 p.m.
College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Crossfit
Crossfit Games Preview Show: Road to the Fittest: The History — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Crossfit Games Preview Show: Road to the Fittest: Men’s Contenders — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Crossfit Games Preview Show: Road to the Fittest: Women’s Contenders — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.
Crossfit Games Preview Show: Road to the Fittest: The Champions — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Cycling
Tour of Utah
Logan to Logan — FS2, 2 p.m.
Golf
European Tour
European Championship, Green Eagle Golf Course, Hamburg, Germany
Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (delayed from 7/30)
The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Feherty: Matt Lauer — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Horse Racing
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Coronation Cup Stakes — FS2, 4 p.m.
MLB
Cleveland at Boston — ESPN/STO/NESN, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New York Yankees — Fox Sports Detroit/YES, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore — Fox Sports Kansas City/MASN, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston — Fox Sports Sun/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/Comcast SportsNet Chicago, 8 p.m.
National League
Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Southeast/Comcast SportsNet Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Miami — MASN/Fox Sports Florida, 7 p.m.
Interleague
San Francisco at Oakland — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Tonight: Trade Deadline — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Trade Deadline Special — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight
NASCAR
NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
NBA
The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.
Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.
The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sports Talk
Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.
SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.
Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.
Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Four Sides of the Story: One Stunning Moment — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight
Tennis
ATP/WTA Tour
Citi Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the Citi Open — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Entertainment
So You Think You Can Dance — Fox, 8 p.m.
American Ninja Warrior — NBC, 8 p.m.
Antiques Roadshow: Vintage Charlotte — PBS, 8 p.m.
Dessert Games: Guilty a la Mode — Food Network, 8 p.m.
Shadowhunters: Awake, Arise or Be Forever Fallen — Freeform, 8 p.m.
Tara Grinstead: Vanished Without a Trace — Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.
Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? — TLC, 8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood: Make It Count — VH1, 8 p.m.
Pool Kings: From Flawed to Flawless — DIY Network, 9 p.m.
Texas Cake House: Deep in the Heart of Texas — Food Network, 9 p.m.
Tiny Paradise: Tiny Temple Abode — HGTV, 9 p.m.
Hooten & the Lady — The CW, 9 p.m.
Intervention: Katherine C. (season premiere) — A&E, 9 p.m.
Preacher: Pig — AMC, 9 p.m.
The Civil War: Brothers Divided: Battle of Bull Run — American Heroes Channel, 9 p.m.
Stitcher: Dreamland — Freeform, 9 p.m.
Gone: Troubled Waters — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.
Footloose — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.
Basketball Wives — VH1, 9 p.m.
Superhuman (season finale) — Fox, 9:01 p.m.
Texas Cake House: Nacho Average Cake — Food Network, 9:30 p.m.
Tiny Paradise: Puget Sound Paradise — HGTV, 9:30 p.m.
Reds — Turner Classic Movies, 9:30 p.m.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall — Cinemax, 9:45 p.m.
Eat This Now: All-Time American Favorites (series premiere) — Cooking Channel, 10 p.m.
Reno Set, Go!: Empty Nesters — Discovery Family Channel, 10 p.m.
The Know It All Guide to…: Burgers (series premiere) — FYI, 10 p.m.
House Hunters Family: Messing Around in Colorado (series premiere) — HGTV, 10 p.m.
American Dad: The Bitchin’ Race — TBS, 10 p.m.
CBSN: On Assignment (series premiere) — CBS, 10 p.m.
Midnight, Texas — NBC, 10 p.m.
POV: Memories of a Penitent Heart — PBS, 10 p.m.
Dope Man — A&E, 10 p.m.
The Civil War: Brothers Divided: Battle of Antietam — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.
American Greed: Red Carpet Rip-Off — CNBC, 10 p.m.
The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead: Internal Trauma — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.
Daytime Divas: Whose Show Is It Anyway?; Lunch is on Us (season finale) — VH1, 10 p.m.
To Tell The Truth — ABC, 10:01 p.m.
Loaded: Josh’s Mom and Dad — AMC, 10:03 p.m.
The Know It All Guide to…: Cookies — FYI, 10:30 p.m.
House Hunters International: Castilli Fit for a Texan — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.
People of Earth: Uneasy Alliance — TBS, 10:30 p.m.
The Town — Sundance TV, 10:30 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kathryn Bigelow — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.
Desus & Mero: Monday, July 31, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.
E! News — E!, 11 p.m.
Will: The Marriage of True Minds — TNT, 11 p.m.
Watch What Happens Live — Bravo, 11:01 p.m.
A Midsummer’s Nighmare: Pilot (series premiere) — Lifetime, 11:01 p.m.
Escaping Polygamy: Season 3 Preview — A&E, 11:04 p.m.
At Midnight With Chris Hardwick: Chris D’Ella; Brian Posehn (The Final Days) — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.
Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.
Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight
Comedy Crib: The Show — IFC, 12:15 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)
Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)