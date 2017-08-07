All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3 Basketball, Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Week 7 — FS1, 8 p.m. (delayed from 8/6)

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Golf

PGA Championship Archives: John Daly: 1991 — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Phil Mickelson: 2005 — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Rory McIlroy: 2014 — CBS Sports Network, noon

PGA Championship Archives: Jason Day: 2015 — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

PGA Championship Archives: Jimmy Walker: 2016 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the PGA Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top Ten: Feuds — FS1, 7 p.m.

UFC Top Ten: One-Round Wars — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Anaheim — MASN2/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports Florida/MASN, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — ESPN/WGN/KNTV, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Fox Sports Detroit/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota — Fox Sports Wisconsin/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City — Fox Sports Midwest/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR 120: Watkins Glen — NBCSN, noon

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Training Camp Primetime — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 11:30 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, midnight

Sports Talk

Boomer & Carton — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter: Face to Face With Hannah Storm — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports Northwest, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Debut of a Tiger — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

WTA Tour

Rogers Cup, Aviva Centre, York University, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

1st Round — beIN Sports, 11 a.m.

1st Round — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

ATP Tour

Coupe Rogers, Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Track & Field

IAAF World Championships, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 4: Morning Session — Olympic Channel, 6 a.m.

Day 4: Evening Session — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

Entertainment

DIY Network Ultimate Retreat: Kitchen and Living Room (series premiere) — DIY Network, 8 p.m.

So You Think You Can Dance — Fox, 8 p.m.

American Ninja Warrior — NBC, 8 p.m.

Shadowhunters: Hail and Farewell — Freeform, 8 p.m.

The Royal Tannenbaums — HBO, 8 p.m.

Never Say Never Again — Starz Encore, 8 p.m.

Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood: New Base — VH1, 8 p.m.

Pool Kings: Everything but the Trellis — DIY Network, 9 p.m.

Texas Cake House: Zen and the Art of Cakes — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Man v. Food: New York, NY (season premiere) — Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Hooten & the Lady — The CW, 9 p.m.

Intervention: Tanisha L. — A&E, 9 p.m.

Preacher: Holes — AMC, 9 p.m.

The Civil War: Brothers Divided: Battle of Fredericksburg — American Heroes Channel, 9 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Spring Herding — Animal Planet, 9 p.m.

Gone: Paradise Lost — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

The Outsiders — Sundance TV, 9 p.m.

Basketball Wives: Finale — VH1, 9 p.m.

Stitchers: Kill It Forward — Freeform, 9:01 p.m.

Texas Cake House: Greatest of All Time (season finale) — Food Network, 9:30 p.m.

Man v. Food: Milwaukee, WI — Travel Channel, 9:30 p.m.

The Omen — Cinemax, 9:40 p.m.

Reno, Set, Go!: Food for Thought — Discovery Family Channel, 10 p.m.

The Know It All Guide to…: Bacon — FYI, 10 p.m.

House Hunters: Making a Move to Marlton, NJ — HGTV, 10 p.m.

American Dad: Family Plan — TBS, 10 p.m.

CBSN: On Assignment — CBS, 10 p.m.

Midnight, Texas — NBC, 10 p.m.

Escaping Polygamy: Family Under Fire (season premiere) — A&E, 10 p.m.

The Civil War: Brothers Divided: Battle of Gettysburg — American Heroes Channel, 10 p.m.

Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge: Black Bear Bow Hunt — Animal Planet, 10 p.m.

American Greed: Wine, Women and Fraud — CNBC, 10 p.m.

Brillo Box (3 Cents Off) — HBO, 10 p.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City — HBO2, 10 p.m.

The Coroner:I Speak for the Dead: Clues From the Body — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

The Last Shot: Bienvenidos a Mexico — Viceland, 10 p.m.

Loaded: Watto’s Mum — AMC, 10:02 p.m.

The Know It All Guide to …: Chicken — FYI, 10:30 p.m.

House Hunters International: Stuck in the Midlands With You (season premiere) — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

People of Earth: Gerry’s Return — TBS, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: The Second 100 Days — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Desus & Merdo: Monday, August 7, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

E! News — E!, 11 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire — HBO Signature, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Will: Something Wicked This Way Comes — TNT, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11:01 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live — ABC, 11:35 p.m.

The Late Show WIth Stephen Colbert — CBS, 11:35 p.m.

Big Brother After Dark — Pop, midnight

The Late Late Show With James Corden — CBS, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)