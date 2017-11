All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

South Carolina at Florida International — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Syracuse — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Alabama State at Cincinnati — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Marquette — FS1, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Virginia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Football

B1G Football Coaches Press Conference 2017 — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Football & Beyond — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

CrossFit

Fittest on Earth-The 2017 CrossFit Games: Women’s Competition, Day 3 — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Fittest on Earth-The 2017 CrossFit Games: Women’s Competition, Day 4 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Golf

2017 U.S. Open: Golf’s Newest Star — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Best of NASCAR RaceHub, Part 2 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston — NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Problem at New York — NBC Sports Northwest/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston — YES/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio — NBA TV/Fox Sports Southwest/Fox Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers — Spectrum SportsNet/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Monday Night Football, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — 6 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at New Jersey — Fox Sports Florida/MSG Plus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NHL Network/Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal — Fox Sports Ohio/TSN2/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg — Fox Sports North/TSN3. 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago — Fox Sports West/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

La Liga Review Show — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlights — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo (series premiere) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Nación ESPN — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:20 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Entertainment

Supergirl — The CW, 8 p.m.

Now You See Me 2 — Cinemax, 8 p.m.

Christmas List — Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 — Sundance TV, 8 p.m.

Exodus — Turner Classic Movies, 8 pm

Love & Hip Hop: Streets are Talking — VH1, 8 p.m.

Superior Donuts — CBS, 9 p.m.

Arrow — The CW, 9 p.m.

Ride With Norman Reedus: Hawaii: The Big Island — AMC, 9 p.m.

Holiday Baking Championship: A New Holiday Spin — Food Network, 9 p.m.

Steve Tots: Life’s a Beach … Bite — FYI, 9 p.m.

The 1980s: The Deadliest Decade: The Death of Disco — Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

Woman on Fire — Starz, 9 p.m.

Pineapple Express — Starz Encore, 9 p.m.

Scared Famous: Coffin Fever — VH1, 9 p.m.

Space’s Deepest Secrets: Search for Alien Life — Science Channel, 9:02 p.m.

9JKL — CBS, 9:30 p.m.

House Hunters: Modern Miami Search — HGTV, 10 p.m.

Ultimate Animals: Rhinos and Owls — NatGeo Wild, 10 p.m.

Scorpion — CBS, 10 p.m.

Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics: City of Heroes — AMC, 10 p.m.

Maine Cabin Masters: Bunganuc Creek Landmark (season premiere) — DIY Network, 10 p.m.

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Cooking Pairings — Food Network, 10 p.m.

People Magazine Investigates: Connecticut Horror Story — Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

To Catch A Smuggler: Colombia: Cocaine Connection — National Geographic Channel, 10 p.m.

The Autopsy of Jane Doe — Sho2, 10 p.m.

The Good Doctor — ABC, 10:01 p.m.

House Hunters International: Sydney’s Sunny Suburbs — HGTV, 10:30 p.m.

Ultimate Animals: Cats and Frogs — NatGeoWild, 10:30 p.m.

Ill Behaviour — Showtime, 10:30 p.m.

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Esther Perel — Comedy Central, 11 p.m.

Vegas Cakes: Titanic Cakes — Food Network, 11 p.m.

Menendez Brothers: It Takes a Killer — Oxygen, 11 p.m.

Desus & Mero: Monday, November 27, 2017 — Viceland, 11 p.m.

Conan — TBS, 11 p.m.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen — Bravo, 11:01 p.m.

Dallas Cakes: The Biggest Boots Ever Baked — Food Network, 11:30 p.m.

The Untitled Action Bronson Show: Michael Rapaport, Jose Enrique — Viceland, 11:30 p.m.

The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper: November 27, 2017 — Comedy Central, 11:31 p.m.

Broadcasting Christmas — Hallmark Channel, midnight

Late Night With Seth Meyers — NBC, 12:37 a.m. (Tuesday)