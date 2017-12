All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Bryant at Louisville — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Chicago State at Northwestern — FS1, 7 p.m.

Drake at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Alabama A&M at DePaul — FS1, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Loyola (MD) at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2/ESPNU, 5:30 p.m.

SEC Nation: Bowl Preview — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now: Postseason Preview — SEC. Network, 8 p.m.

Bowl Mania — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

CrossFit Games

2017 Invitational — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

The Golf Fix — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

War by the Shore — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight live at the Winter Meetings — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the Winter Meetings — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Race Hub-Roundtable 1 — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Chicago — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Boston/WGN, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City — Fox Sports Southeast/Fox Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports New Orleans/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — NBC Sports Northwest/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/TSN2/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Monday Night Football, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins — ESPN/ESPN Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL PrimeTime — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

The Fantasy Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Aftermath — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Monday Night Foootball Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access: Endgame — 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Pittsburgh — Altitude/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New York Rangers — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/Fox Sports Southwest/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — NBC Sports Washington/MSG Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg — Sportsnet Pacific/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

La Liga Review Show — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports Talk

The Morning Show With Boomer — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Russillo Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SC6 With Michael Smith and Jemele Hill — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: King George — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPNews, 11:20 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — Univision Deportes, midnight