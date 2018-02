All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Colgate at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at Norfolk State — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Iona at Siena — SNY, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Jackson State at Prairie View A&M — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Vanderbilt Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Basketball 2018 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Indiana at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Louisville at UConn — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Auburn — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Dogs

142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Pier 94 & Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Daytime Session: 3rd Annual Masters Obedience Championship/Select Breed Judging — NatGeo Wild, 1 p.m.

Evening Session: Group Competitions — FS1, 8 p.m.

Best of 2016 Westminster Dog Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Post-Show — FS1, 11 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 27

Chelsea vs. West Bromwich Albion — Universo, 2:55 p.m./NBCSN, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

The Skill Code: Next Level Trajectory — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Cristie Kerr-Putting — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

ML Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Detroit — Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia — NBA TV/MSG Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago — Fox Sports Florida/WGN, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Utah — Fox Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State — NBA TV/Fox Sports Arizona/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

10 Before Tip — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Postgame — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

Top 10: Hail Marys — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Toronto — NHL Network/Fox Sports Sun/TSN4/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Arizona, 9 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton — Fox Sports Florida/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at Arizona and Florida at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

BTN Live — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Qatar Total Open, Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar

1st Round — beIN Sports, 3:30 a.m.

ATP Tour

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament, Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam, Netherlands

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.