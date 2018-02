All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 23

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Red Bull Leipzig — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show III — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Miami (FL) at Notre Dame — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Howard at North Carolina Central — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern — FS1, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Alcorn State at Alabama State — ESPNU

Minnesota at Wisconsin — FS1, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Tennessee Basketball — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Inside: Missouri Basketball — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Inside the Big East — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Florida State at Duke — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Pitsburgh — ACC Regional/Fox Sports Net, 7 p.m.

Baylor at Texas — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

FA Cup

Fifth Round Proper

Wigan Athletic vs. Manchester City — FS2, 2:20 p.m.

Golf

The Skill Code: Battle Plans — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Zach Johnson-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters: All-Star Weekend Recap — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Players Only Monthly: Isiah & Magic — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Players Only: Shaq & Kobe — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Bird & McHale — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

Open Court — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — NFL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

Minnsota at New York Islanders — Sportsnet/Fox Sports North/MSG Plus, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Washington/MSG Western New York, 3 p.m.

Boston at Calgary — NHL Network/NESN/Sportsnet West, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville — TSN5/RDS/Fox Sports Tennessee, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago — NHL Network/TVA Sports/Fox Sports West/WGN, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas — Fox Sports Prime Ticket/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Olympic Viewing Picks

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Soccer — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 1:45 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki and Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

BTN Live 2017-2018 — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Rebel —SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Tennis

WTA Tour

Dubai Duty Free Championships, Aviation Club Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1st Round — beIN Sports, 5 a.m.

1st and 2nd Rounds — beIN Sports, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

ATP Tour

Rio Open, Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.